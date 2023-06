is overwhelmed by all the love that has come her way after the final trailer release of her upcoming magnum opus Adipurush. On Tuesday, June 6, the makers unveiled the trailer at a grand event in Tirupati, where they received a grand welcome. Upon seeing the excitement of the audience, Kriti in an Instagram post penned a sweet thank you note. The post comes after the goodbye kiss controversy that took place at the trailer launch event. Also Read - Adipurush: Saif Ali Khan fans speculate why he is absent from promotions; wonder if he is not 'excited enough' for the movie

Kriti Sanon's post

The actress shared a picture of herself, decked up in a gorgeous dual-pallu dark maroon saree, from the trailer launch event. In the caption, the actress stated that she was overwhelmed by the love people showered on Adipurush and Janaki at the pre-release event. "My heart is filled with positivity, the pure and powerful energy of Tirupati and the overwhelming love you all showered on Adipurush and on Janaki at yesterday's Pre Release Event. Still smiling…#Adipurush releases in theatres on 16th June!" read Kriti Sanon's post.

Director Om Raut and Kriti Sanon visited the Lord Venkateswara temple in Tirupati on June 7. In the video, which has now gone viral on social media, the filmmaker is seen saying goodbye to Kriti and kissing her on the cheek. The clip did not go down well among some people and BJP leaders. Tweeting the video, BJP state secretary Ramesh Naidu Nagothu wrote, “Is it really necessary to bring your antics to a sacred place? @kritisanon @omraut. Engaging in public display of affection, like kissing and hugging, in front of the Lord Venkateswara Swamy Temple in #Tirumala is deemed disrespectful and unacceptable.” However, later the BJP leader deleted the tweet.

Adipurush, the pan-India mythological film, is based on the epic Ramayana. It features as Lord Ram, Kriti Sanon as Janaki, as Lakshman. Saif Ali Khan will play the role of Lankesh. Adipurush is all set to hit the theatres on June 16 in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada and Malayalam languages.