'My name is Gill, I know how to kill': India ODI Captain Shubman Gill's sister Shahneel JOINS The Traitors 2

The Traitors 2: Shubman Gill's sister Shahneel Gill has joined Karan Johar's reality show, making her TV debut. Her viral introduction, "My name is Gill, and I know how to kill," has already grabbed fans' attention.

The Traitors 2 contestants

The Traitors 2: Shahneel, the sister of Indian captain Shubman Gill, has entered The Traitors 2, a reality show that will be presented by Karan Johar, following in the footsteps of Shersta, the sister of Team India T20I captain Shreyas Iyer. Shresta had previously competed in "Lock Upp Season 2,"; however, she left the show early.

Shubman Gill's sister joins The Traitors 2

Shahneel is seen introducing herself in a video that has gone viral on social media, claiming, "My name is Gill, and I know how to kill." Fans of the Indian cricket team are thrilled to see the sister of their favourite player, Shubman Gill, participate in the program.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Shahneel Gill (@shahneelgill)

In addition, Shahneel made her biggest public appearance to date by posting her first look from the show on social media to promote her entry. She is well-known among cricket enthusiasts since she is frequently seen supporting her brother in the stands during games. With The Traitors 2, Shahneel is entering an entirely new universe.

Competitors must outwit one another

In order to stay in the game, competitors must outwit one another in this strategy, trust, and deceit-based reality show. She will be making her debut appearance on a reality TV program.

After Shreyas Iyer now Shubman Gill Sister also join reality show ? Shahneel Gill?️: My surname is Gill. I know how to kill? pic.twitter.com/TbolGwm7L5 — Sam (@cricsam02) July 30, 2026

The Traitors 2 contestant names

The Traitors India Season 2 contestants are Munawar Faruqui, Rhea Chakraborty, Mallika Sherawat, Shweta Tiwari, Abhishek Malhan, Krystle D'Souza, Ranveer Brar, Dalip Tahil, Shalini Passi, Aditya Kulshreshth (Kullu), Parul Gulati, Shahneel Gill, Rida Tharana, Ansh Chopra, Ikka, Prish, Soundous Moukafir, Karan Singh Magic, Saahil Salathia, Harman Singha, and Tanya Puri.

The show will stream on Amazon Prime Video from August 13, with new episodes coming every Thursday.

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