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'My name is Gill, I know how to kill': India ODI Captain Shubman Gill's sister Shahneel JOINS The Traitors 2

The Traitors 2: Shubman Gill's sister Shahneel Gill has joined Karan Johar's reality show, making her TV debut. Her viral introduction, "My name is Gill, and I know how to kill," has already grabbed fans' attention.

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By: Sahelee Rakshit | Published: July 31, 2026 8:42 AM IST
'My name is Gill, I know how to kill': India ODI Captain Shubman Gill's sister Shahneel JOINS The Traitors 2

The Traitors 2 contestants

The Traitors 2: Shahneel, the sister of Indian captain Shubman Gill, has entered The Traitors 2, a reality show that will be presented by Karan Johar, following in the footsteps of Shersta, the sister of Team India T20I captain Shreyas Iyer. Shresta had previously competed in "Lock Upp Season 2,"; however, she left the show early.

The Traitors 2 CONFIRMED contestant list: Munawar Faruqui, Shweta Tiwari, Mallika Sherawat and 18 others join Karan Johar's show
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The Traitors 2 CONFIRMED contestant list: Munawar Faruqui, Shweta Tiwari, Mallika Sherawat and 18 others join Karan Johar's show

Shubman Gill's sister joins The Traitors 2

Shahneel is seen introducing herself in a video that has gone viral on social media, claiming, "My name is Gill, and I know how to kill." Fans of the Indian cricket team are thrilled to see the sister of their favourite player, Shubman Gill, participate in the program.

The Traitors season 2 announced, who will be the contestants?
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The Traitors season 2 announced, who will be the contestants?

In addition, Shahneel made her biggest public appearance to date by posting her first look from the show on social media to promote her entry. She is well-known among cricket enthusiasts since she is frequently seen supporting her brother in the stands during games. With The Traitors 2, Shahneel is entering an entirely new universe.

Competitors must outwit one another

In order to stay in the game, competitors must outwit one another in this strategy, trust, and deceit-based reality show. She will be making her debut appearance on a reality TV program.

The Traitors 2 contestant names

The Traitors India Season 2 contestants are Munawar Faruqui, Rhea Chakraborty, Mallika Sherawat, Shweta Tiwari, Abhishek Malhan, Krystle D'Souza, Ranveer Brar, Dalip Tahil, Shalini Passi, Aditya Kulshreshth (Kullu), Parul Gulati, Shahneel Gill, Rida Tharana, Ansh Chopra, Ikka, Prish, Soundous Moukafir, Karan Singh Magic, Saahil Salathia, Harman Singha, and Tanya Puri.

The show will stream on Amazon Prime Video from August 13, with new episodes coming every Thursday.

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About the Author

Sahelee Rakshit

Sahelee Rakshit

Sahelee Rakshit is an entertainment journalist at BollywoodLife, where she has been contributing since 2025. Active in journalism since 2018, she has previously worked with leading news platforms including Inside Northeast, The Sentinel, APN News, News24, and Jagran English. With a strong focus on Bollywood news and movie reviews, Sahelee has interviewed prominent TV celebrities and acclaimed film directors. She has also covered and participated in several major entertainment events, establishing herself as a trusted voice in the industry.

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