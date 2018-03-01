Naa Peru Surya new poster: Allu Arjun is oozing a lot of swag in this one - view pic

Allu Arjun is oozing a lot of swag in the latest poster of his upcoming film, Naa Peru Surya, which has been dropped today. In the photo that was shared by Allu on his Twitter account, we see him with his shades on, smoking a cigar as he drives a big mean machine. And that cut in his eyebrow which is a part of the look of this film is certainly unmissable. The bulging biceps and that funky haircut is like a frosting on the cake here. Allu has worked really hard on his physique for this film. Reports suggest that he especially went to the US to train under a trainer. The hard-work and dedication is quite evident in those pecks. Also Read - Pushpa actor Allu Arjun is out-n-out a family guy – here’s proof

Check out the latest poster of Naa Peru Surya right here:

In Naa Peru Surya, Arjun plays the role of an Indian soldier who is taking a rigorous training to be part of Indian Army's elite force so that he can die for his country. Atleast that's what we could understand from the teaser, which came out few weeks back. The team is still shooting the climax of the film, so we can expect the trailer to come out this month. Meanwhile watch the teaser right here:



The film is directed by Vakkantham Vamsi who is debuting with this. The music will be composed by Vishal-Shekhar. It is produced by Lagadapati Sridhar and Sirisha under Ramalakshmi Cine Creations. The film is releasing on April 20. Earlier it was supposed to clash with Rajinikanth's Kaala Karikaalan on April 27, but obviously the makers of Naa Peru Surya realised that coming out in the theatres on the same day as Thailava is not a good idea. Hence the clash has been averted and now Naa Peru Surya will hit the theatres on April 20.

