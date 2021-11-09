The speculation around the cast of Naagin 6 has started and how. Ekta Kapoor, Surbhi Chandna and Anita Hassanandani were the special guests on Bigg Boss 15's Weekend Ka Vaar. The TV czarina made an announcement relating to the fantasy saga. She said that Naagin 6 will air on Colors TV from January 30, 2022. Talking about the leading lady, she said that it was someone whom Salman Khan knew. She said that her name started with M. Everyone is speculating that it is Mahima Makwana who is a part of Salman Khan's Antim. In the movie, she plays the role of Manda. Mahima Makwana has spoken about how it is a pleasure to debut with a Salman Khan film. Also Read - Antim song Hone Laga: Aayush Sharma and Mahima Makwana’s chemistry as Rahuliya and Manda will leave you asking for more

The interesting thing is that Mahima Makwana has done this genre before. She was a part of the show, Adhuri Kahaani Hamari which was also a fantasy show. Mahima Makwana has the experience of working in chroma, which is a seen as a prerequisite in case of TV shows with special effects. Mahima Makwana has been a leading lady on shows like Rishton Ka Chakravyuh, Mariam Khan - Reporting Live and Shubhaarambh. In fact, Colors took off Shubhaarambh rather hastily. It was a Shashi Sumeet production. Also Read - Antim director Mahesh Manjrekar says Shah Rukh Khan is doing roles similar to Ranbir Kapoor and Ranveer Singh: 'So why will people see a Shah Rukh?'

Madhurima Tuli is the other actress whose name starts with M. She has also worked with Ekta Kapoor on the show, Chandrakanta. It was also a show loaded with special effects. Madhurima Tuli is a good actress and knows dancing too. Salman Khan also knows Madhurima Tuli as she was a contestant on Bigg Boss 13. But Madhurima's focus is now more on web series. We wonder if she is keen to take it up. Also Read - Antim star Salman Khan wishes Shah Rukh Khan on his birthday in the coolest way - check out

There is buzz that Niyati Fatnani might be a part of Naagin 6 too. She was the leading lady of the superhit show, Nazar.