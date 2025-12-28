Naagin 7 Episode 1 Review: Priyanka Chahar Choudhary, Eisha Singh and Namik Paul’s performance earns BIG…, fans call it…

Ekta Kapoor has released the new cast along with the new plot of the popular supernatural series Naagin 7. The very first episode of Naagin 7 was aired yesterday.

Naagin 7 Episode 1 Review: Three years after Tejasswi Prakash's Naagin 6, Ekta Kapoor has launched the popular supernatural show Naagin 7 with a new cast and a new storyline. The first episode of Naagin 7 aired yesterday, December 27, at 8 PM on Colors TV and Jio Hotstar. This time, the show features Priyanka Chahar Choudhary, Esha Singh, and Namik Paul in the lead roles. There was already considerable excitement among viewers for the show, as it promises a blend of mystery, drama, relationships, and patriotism with a desi touch.

Netizens reaction on Naagin 7 episode 1

As soon as the show aired, viewers' reactions started pouring in on social media. Many people praised the show on X (formerly Twitter). One user wrote that they found no flaws in the first episode and that the story, VFX, and editing were all excellent. Another viewer said that they didn't have high expectations from the show, but the first episode turned out to be quite good and engaging. Many viewers were delighted to see glimpses of the old Naagin seasons in the show. The old snake temple, the mansion, the background music, and the appearances of the previous Naagins made the audience feel nostalgic. Memories associated with Mouni Roy, in particular, were revived, which fans thoroughly enjoyed.

A netizen tweeted, "@EktaaRKapoor killed it ..I absolutely loved the first episode of #Naagin7—everything was top-tier. I couldn't find a single flaw in the whole ep .The story, the VFX, the editing... it was all perfect. Ekta ,u truly are the Queen of ITV (sic)." Another X user wrote, "I had low expectations from the show I thought it would be cringe But it turned out to be pretty decent They story is actually interesting It was never boring at all Can't wait for our innocent girl to turn into a fierce Naagin (sic)." Another tweeted, "I feel so happy and nostalgic by seeing they have included the old visuals, old naag mandir , haweli visuals from S1, those bgms and definitely the introduction of previous naagins specially mouni's (sic)."

Although Priyanka, Esha, and Namik are playing the lead roles in the show, the cameos by Tejasswi Prakash and Karan Kundrra in the first episode stole the show. Fans said that both of them made a great impact even in their short appearances. Karan Kundrra's powerful voice and screen presence were especially appreciated. A user tweeted, "@kkundrra in #Naagin7 you totally nailed it ??❤️ What a phenomenal actor you are ♥️?? He came for just one episode but dominated every moment ?✨ His voice over in the starting ?just pure powerful performance with beautiful screen presence (sic)."

What is the story of Naagin 7?

The story of Naagin 7 begins at the 2001 Maha Kumbh Mela, held in Prayagraj (formerly Allahabad). During this time, several spiritual gurus are summoned for an important meeting. The meeting is called by Dr. Tushar Sinha (Karan Kundra), who predicts a major catastrophe in the future. According to his research, a great calamity could strike during the 2025 Maha Kumbh Mela, threatening the country.

Dr. Tushar believes that only Ananta, the Queen of Naglok, who belongs to the Ananta lineage, has the power to save India from this destruction. The story also shows that India is about to be attacked by a neighboring country, and only the Naagin can protect the nation in such a time. This angle of the story in the first episode was found quite interesting by the viewers.

