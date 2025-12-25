Naagin 7: Plot twist REVEALED: Tejasswi Prakash and Priyanka Chahar Choudhary’s vengeance linked to a shocking secret

The mystery surrounding Naagin 7 deepens as new reports suggest a massive face-off between Tejasswi Prakash and Priyanka Chahar Choudhary.

Colors TV is set to launch Naagin 7, and the fantasy show is already generating buzz online. Viewers can expect the show to deliver a thrilling adventure, filled with conflicts, new characters, and an escalated battle among mystical forces. The channel has revealed that Naagin 7 will premiere in the final weekend of 2025, promising thrilling entertainment for audiences. After months of speculation, Colors TV unveiled a promotional video to officially declare the show's schedule.

The producers revealed the complete cast of Naagin 7 during a launch event in Mumbai on December 23. Priyanka Chahar Choudhary plays the main Naagin role in the series. Namik Paul, who was recently seen in Kumkum Bhagya with Pranali Rathod, plays the male protagonist. Eisha Singh and Karan Kundrra, currently participating in Laughter Chefs season 3, will assume important roles in the weekend drama.

TRENDING NOW

Veteran actress Beena Banerjee and Ruhi Chaturvedi have been added to the cast, adding depth to Naagin 7.

Also Read Naagin RETURNS with Season 7: Look at all Naagin leads across the superhit franchise

The latest promo for Naagin 7 sets up a clear clash between good and evil. A threatening dragon is ridiculed as the main threat to the Naagin tribe. The promotional material was enough to indicate that the series will center on vengeance, duty, and survival.

Priyanka Chahar Choudhary, playing Ananta, is called Anantkul ki Naagin in the promo. Her character seeks revenge after the death of her mother. The exact cause of death is not disclosed in the footage, but the hints suggest that this event drives the primary conflict of the season

Tejasswi Prakash portrays a unique role as Pragati, the mother of Ananta, and appears in the first episode. Pragati possesses Ananta prior to facing a grim fate that impacts the narrative. Tejasswi, famed for her leading role in Naagin 6, is set to make a guest appearance. Teja and Priyanka depict characters with a special connection, representing mother and daughter in Naagin season 7.

With the Naagin 7 cast confirmed, the promo out, and the premiere date announced, fans are excited to witness how Ekta Kapoor will enhance the series in its seventh season.

Stay tuned to BollywoodLife for the latest scoops and updates from Bollywood, Hollywood, South, TV and Web-Series.



Read more