Naamkarann 14th September 2017 Written Update Of Full Episode: Avni is left heartbroken as Neil jerks her away after he sees Juhi alive

Naamkarann starts with Ali shouting at Juhi for replacing herself with Avni(Aditi Rathore) and juhi bares her heart to Ali. She says she too was free once and she had someone who loved her. Dayawanti walks in and takes away Juhi with her gags Ali. Juhi signals Ali to inform Ragini pandit somehow. Neil (Zain Imam) calls DD and he hears the sound of Azaan and DD hangs up saying he is following a lead. Neil is confused and DD tells Avni that he always lies to Neil when he is with Avni. Ali struggles on his chair and Balu comes and threatens him. Later Ali falls off the chair and Ragini pandit accompanies Balu. Ali's mouth is opened and he tells Ragini that Dayawanti has taken Meher and gone. ragini goes mad with anger and says that she will now teach Dayawanti a lesson. Amol waits at the dargah keeping a watch for Avni. Avni calls Neil and tells him that she is fine, Neil hears the sound of Azaan again and he turns to rush bumping straight into Shweta who is carrying the pind dhan bhog. It is spilt and Shweta is shocked to see that the crows are not touching it. Avni and DD reach there and separate out. Avni reaches to tie the prayer thread and she thinks of Neil while she is heartbroken, the thread slips from her hand. Juhi holds the thread before it falls.

Juhi takes Avni aside to talk to her but Avni instead asks her who she is really. Juhi is shocked and tries to confirm that she is Meher but Avni refuses to believe. Juhi tries telling her about Ali but suddenly across Avni she sees Neil, she is left stupefied and overwhelmed. Dayawanti sees Neil and DD there and Amol takes Dayawanti away but not before DD notices her and follows them to the car. Juhi in her shock turns to run and Avni follows, Neil sees Avni and he follows her. Neil blocks Avni and asks her why she is here and what she is hiding from him. Avni suddenly calls out to Juhi and Neil looks at Juhi standing right infront of him alive. Neil runs behind Juhi and Juhi gets into the car in which balu awaits her. Neil is broken and he jerks away Avni's hand as she tries holding him, he gets up and drives away even as she tries to stop him. Avni is hurt as she now knows that Neil would not hear anything of her as his priority is Juhi. Neil throws the reports around and when Avni walks in he grabs her and questions her of meeting Juhi, he hurts her and suddenly realises that he is hurting her. He apologises as Avni promises that she would help him track Juhi down.

