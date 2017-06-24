Nach Baliye 8 grand finale LIVE blog: Divyanka - Vivek, Sanaya - Mohit and Abigail - Sanam end the episode with a fierce face-off

The Nach Baliye 8 grand finale is finally here. Honestly, it's one of the best weekends to be working. We'll be covering the finale LIVE and in case, you're unable to watch it, you better stay hooked to us. Divyanka Tripathi - Vivek Dahiya, Sanaya Irani - Mohit Sehgal and Abigail Pande - Sanam Johar will have to face the final challenge and are just a step away from winning the trophy. Apart from their performances, all the other contestants that participated this season, will also be giving mind-blowing performances. Not just that, winners of the previous seasons will also be shaking a leg on the dance floor. Also Read - Divyanka Tripathi REVEALS the reason why she doesn't share her pictures in a bikini

To make the finale grander, the cast of Mubarakan and Jagga Jasoos will make an appearance to promote the films, obviously. Anil Kapoor and Arjun Kapoor are going add a lot of humour to the dance reality show's finale while Ranbir Kapoor will be seen flirting a little bit with the finalists. After months of drama, fan wars and broken bones, we finally approach the grand finale. Not just the contestants but fans are also pretty excited for the finale. Everyone wants their favourite stars to win this season. So stay hooked to your phones for updates. (ALSO READ: Nach Baliye 8 grand finale: Here’s a sneak peek into Divyanka – Vivek, Sanaya – Mohit and Sanam – Abigail’s final performances) Also Read - Bunaai, The Brand That Empowers Women By Giving Them Wings And Yet Connecting Them To Their Roots

Check out LIVE updates right here! Also Read - Divyanka Tripathi, Devoleena Bhattacharjee and more: Popular TV stars who kickstarted their career with reality shows

The finale starts with a brief pre-cap of what's going to happen. And then the judges introduce the finalists, wishing them all the luck. Karan Tacker and Upasana Singh kick-start the grand finale with their funny antics. Upasana then welcomes Anil Kapoor and Arjun Kapoor on the stage. They are introduced as wild card entries who've made it straight to the finale. They sit right next to the judges as Divyanka and Vivek gear up for their final performance. The two perform a romantic rain dance act to Har Kisi Ko from Boss.

Anil and Arjun praise their performance along with the other judges. Mohit talks about how DiVek are mentally and physically synced now. Vivek writes an emotional love letter for Divyanka and reads it out to her. He talks about how no one ever saw how hard she works and how tired she is behind that lovely smile of hers. He even promises to live up to her expectations and how they will be a role model to their kids. Divyanka is teary-eyed and hugs him after he finishes reading. It was the sweetest!

Karan asks Arjun and Anil if their bond is as good in real life as it is in Mubarakan. The Uncle-Nephew duo takes to the stage to perform a little and entertains the audience with their goofiness. They play a truth game with Anil and Arjun. Anil refuses to have lemons and offers to dance instead. The two start dancing on the title track of Kishan Kanhaiya and end the performance with a hug.

Arjun is asked what Anil's worst fear is and both of them end up writing 'wife'. Anil is asked about Arjun's educational qualifications and he writes 'PhD in acting'. Anil becomes the decision maker and calls all the judges to the dance floor. Anil is asked about his affairs when he pleads to not expose him. Anil's energy is contagious on the stage. The judges and both the actors start dancing. Sonakshi Sinha and Arjun show no signs of awkwardness of any sorts since they used to date.

Sanaya and Mohit gear up for their performance. They dance to the remixed version of Dil Kya Kare and flaunt their salsa moves. Mohit prepares a video for Sanaya where he talks about how much he loves her and how much he wishes he was better for her. Sanaya breaks down seeing the video. Sanaya gathers herself and praises Mohit's efforts in becoming the best. She expresses how proud she is of him after he says that he really wanted to buy a house for her.

The hosts then take us through Mohit Suri's dance escapades in the season after which everyone dances to One Two Ka Four from Ram Lakhan. They call the contestants on the stage, too. Karan and Upasana then promote upcoming show Aarambh before the next segment. Arjun then announces that they will perform on the title track of Mubarakan. Enter Athiya Shetty and Ileana D'Cruz with the dashing men. Karan then plays a video of Terence Lewis' brilliant use of Hindi words. The choreographer then delivers a mind-blowing act on Bolo Har Har from Shivaay and a few other Bollywood numbers.

Remo enters the stage to promote his dance reality show, Dance + 3. The choreographer demands a face off between all the finalists. After Divyanka and Vivek, Sanam - Abigail enter the stage to flaunt their moves followed by Mohit and Sanaya's performance. And comes the face-off between the finalists. And we'll have to wait for a day more to find out who the winner is!