Nach Baliye 8 grand finale LIVE Update: Divyanka - Vivek are the winners of the show while Sanam - Abigail become the first runners-up

The second half of Nach Baliye 8 grand finale is finally here. Honestly, it’s one of the best weekends to be working. We’ll be covering the finale LIVE and in case, you’re unable to watch it, you better stay hooked to us. Divyanka Tripathi – Vivek Dahiya, Sanaya Irani – Mohit Sehgal and Abigail Pande – Sanam Johar will have to face the final challenge and are just a step away from winning the trophy. Apart from their performances, all the other contestants that participated this season, will also be giving mind-blowing performances. Not just that, winners of the previous seasons will also be shaking a leg on the dance floor. Also Read - Divyanka Tripathi-Vivek Dahiya celebrate Karwa Chauth with Shah Rukh Khan's romantic song and a long drive - view pics and videos

After Anil Kapoor and Arjun Kapoor entertained us in the previous episode, Ranbir Kapoor will be seen flirting a little bit with the finalists in the final one. Sanam and Abigail will add more romance to the show as they will get engaged to each other in the finale. The finale is about to get more romantic and spicier than before. After months of drama, fan wars and broken bones, we finally approach the grand finale. Not just the contestants but fans are also pretty excited for the finale. Everyone wants their favourite stars to win this season. So stay hooked to your phones for updates. (ALSO READ: BREAKING! Nach Baliye 8 winner: Divyanka Tripathi and Vivek Dahiya take the trophy home!) Also Read - Are you listening Vivek Dahiya? Divyanka Tripathi and Karishma Tanna are missing you! - watch video

Check out LIVE Updates from the grand finale right here. Also Read - Divyanka Tripathi's comment on Vivek Dahiya's post is all about 'only seeing no touching'

The evening starts with Ranbir Kapoor dancing to Galti Se Mistake from his upcoming film, Jagga Jasoos. He talks about how special the show is to him since he has been on the show every season. He stuns the audience by opening up about his relationship and says that he has been dating this person for a long time. After creating a lot of suspense, Anurag Basu, the director of the film, makes an entry. The show begins with Sanam and Abigail's performance.

The judges and Ranbir Kapoor compliment their performance. Abigail announces that she has a romantic surprise for Sanam and Karan gets a tray of gift for him. She gives him a rose with a note which says that they'll always take care of each other and make a beautiful home for themselves. The second rose with the note reads promises that she'll always be his strength and will support him. Third one says that they will always be friends first and will take time out for each other. The next one says that she will always be there for him and his mother.

Just then, Abigail gets one knee and proposes to him. It's the sweetest proposal ever. And I'm saying this because I'm actually crying while writing this. Look at these pictures of their proposal that Team Abinam put up.

Oh this is the best! Sonakshi Sinha then announces that she will be performing for all the contestants. She gives one energetic performance. Karan then plays a video of fans asking Ranbir when he will get married. The Jagga Jasoos star blushes a little. Karan then asks him to charm the finalists. He uses one of the lines from his film, Yeh Jawani Hai Deewani. He tells Divyanka,' Tumhari jaisi ladki flirting ke liye nahi Ishq ke liye bani hai'. Divyanka blushes and says that anyone will be floored by him.

He tells Abigail that he loves her a lot and it hurts him that she is engaged to Sanam. He pulls off his famous heartbreak scene from Ae Dil Hai Mushkil. Ranbir and Sanaya dance to Balam Pichkari from Yeh Jawani Hai Deewani and the other finalists join them. Karan then calls Sonakshi on stage and Ranbir tells her that he wants to have a dance face-off with Mohit Suri- Anurag Basu in one team and him with Sona in the other. And they dance. Ranbir, Mohit and Anurag then perform a scene from Saawariyaa with the famous towel drop.

Bharti Singh takes over the stage with Karan and they perform. After the performance, Sonakshi calls her mother, Poonam Sinha, on stage to fix her marriage with Gattu. Karan tries to impress her but she asks him to not hope for a lot. Poonam also reveals that her love story is similar to Siddharth Jadhav's. She says how Shatrughan Sinha fell in love with her when they met on a train for the first time. Upasana adds more drama after Poonam refuses Gattu's proposal for Sona. Poonam confesses that she wants someone as handsome as Ranbir, as loving as Shoaib Ibrahim and as fearful of his wife as Mohit Suri for Sonakshi.

Karan then announces that Jay Bhanushali - Mahi Vij and Sanjeeda Sheikh - Aamir Ali will be performing now. The four of them deliver a kickass performance! It ends with the finalists entering the stage. After the performance, Jay Bhanushali talks about trust issues that start close to the finale. He then announces that he has the results of the show. He hands it over to the judges. Sonakshi asks the finalists to make some promises to each other that they'll keep after the show.

Divyanka promises to always spend quality time with Vivek and make memories together. Sanaya promises to always trust Mohit. Sanam promises Abigail that he will always be there for her. Just then, Sonakshi announces the second runner-up of the show. Sanaya and Mohit become the second runner-up of the show. Divyanka and Vivek are crowned winners of the show while Sanam and Abigail become the first runners-up. Congratulations everyone! Vivek announces that they couldn't have gotten a better gift for their first anniversary than this. Divyanka thanks her fans for making them win.