Naga Chaitanya-Sobhita Dhulipala pregnant with first child? Here’s what we know

The talk of the pregnancy of Naga Chaitanya and Sobhita Dhulipala is one of the hottest topics in the realm of social media. Fans are impatiently waiting for confirmation if their favorite pair is going to be parents for the first time. However, a major share of this speculation has been directed towards the father of Naga Chaitanya and the famous actor, Nagarjuna Akkineni. The upcoming grandkid of Nagarjuna is obviously the talk of the town. However, the family has still not given any definitive answer on this matter.

What did Nagarjuna say about Sobhita’s pregnancy?

Recently, Nagarjuna was asked about Sobhita's pregnancy during an interview with Suman TV. Upon hearing the question, Nagarjuna paused for a moment, then gave a slightly awkward laugh and tried to leave. When asked the same question again, he smiled and said, “I'll let you know when the time is right." His response neither ended nor confirmed the rumors, but fueled further speculation.

All about Naga Chaitanya and Sobhita Dhulipala's love story

Naga Chaitanya and Sobhita Dhulipala recently got married. Their relationship had been the subject of much discussion for several months before they decided to tie the knot. The wedding took place on December 4, 2024, at Annapurna Studios in Hyderabad. The ceremony was conducted entirely according to traditional Telugu customs. Only close family members and a few select friends were present on this special occasion. The couple kept the ceremony very private, limiting media and public access.

It is said that Naga Chaitanya and Sobhita started their relationship on social media, specifically Instagram. During an Instagram 'Ask Me Anything' session, a fan asked Sobhita why she didn't follow Naga Chaitanya. That's when Sobhita noticed that Naga Chaitanya was already following her. Following this, they started communicating through direct messages. Their shared love for the Telugu language brought them even closer. After connecting online, the two met for the first time in Mumbai in April 2022. Naga Chaitanya specifically traveled to Mumbai to meet Sobhita, where they had their first breakfast date.

Naga Chaitanya and Samantha Ruth Prabhu's divorce

Previously, Naga Chaitanya was married to actress Samantha Ruth Prabhu, but they got divorced through mutual agreement in October 2021. Currently, the news of his new relationship with Sobhita and possible pregnancy rumors are in the limelight and the talk of the town among the fans.

