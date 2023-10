View this post on Instagram A post shared by Chay Akkineni (@chayakkineni)

Samantha Ruth Prabhu is in Dubai. Also Read - Vijay Sethupathi to Dulquer Salmaan: Odd jobs South Indian stars did before becoming famous as actors

The actress dropped her gorgeous pictures, playing in all pink and taking the Barbie theme way too seriously. And fans are expressing their pleasure over how Sam left Hash with Chay as she was away for work and are happy with the fact that they are cordial with each other after separation and now want them to get back together. Also Read - Trisha Krishnan, Anushka Shetty and more South Indian actresses who are yet to find their soulmate and get married

Trending Now

Samantha and Naga Chaitanya got separated in 2021, and they both shared the statement of partying ways mutually, but going by Samantha's statement that she made in Koffee With Karan about things being not so cordial with her ex-husband and they will have knives in each other's hands if closed in a room together, it looks like the separation was sour, but over two years of being officially divorced, they both have found solace.

Meanwhile, Naga Chaitanya was linked with Made in Heaven 2 actress Sobhita Dhulipala; however, they both never officially spoke about being in a relationship. Also just few days ago, it was reported that Samantha had unarchived all her wedding pictures with Naga Chaitanya on her Instagram account.