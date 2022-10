One of the most sought after actresses in Bollywood, Shraddha Kapoor, has been absent from the screen for quite some time now, with her last theatrical release coming back in 2020. Meanwhile, there was a huge announcement made by way of the mega-budget trilogy, Nagin, which was announced with Shraddha as the eponymous lead. The announcement created a huge splash and multiple theories abounded about how each film would be mounted, leaving Shraddha Kapoor fans and Bollywood movie buffs in general quite pumped. However, it's been some time now since there's been any Nagin update and speculations have begun swirling of the project probably being shelved. Also Read - From Alia Bhatt, Kiara Advani to Nayanthara: Actresses who have visible moles and what it means as per astrology

