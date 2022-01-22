Namrata Shirodkar left every girl envy when she tied the knot with South superstar Mahesh Babu. While every girl dreamt of marrying the handsome hunk, it was only Namrata who managed to win his heart. They met on the sets of Vamsi and it was a love at first sight for them. But it isn't as easy and romantic as it sounds. In one of the interviews, Namrata Shirodkar had revealed that it took Mahesh Babu almost four years to convince his parents about their relationship. Even then they did not lose hopes and were determined to get married to each other. Also Read - 5 films REJECTED by Prabhas that proved to be BIG HITS of Allu Arjun, Mahesh Babu and other stars' careers

In an interview published by National Herald, Namrata Shirodkar had recalled how they met on the sets of Vamsi and immediately knew that they want to spend their lives together. She called Vamsi a disastrous film but exclaimed how it was so special to them. She further spoke about the four years that she had to spend away from Mahesh Babu. The actress was quoted saying, "It was very important for Mahesh to convince his family that I was the right wife for him. For four years I just had to wait. We hardly met during those four years. All I had to do was wait for Mahesh to win over his family. I'd be lying if I said I didn't have my bouts of anxiety during those four years. But I was sure I wanted to marry only Mahesh. If not him, then no one else. And he was sure of it too."

18 years from their wedding, Mahesh Babu and Namrata Shirodkar are still truly-madly-deeply in love with each other. Their love story is one of the most beautiful ones we are every seen. We wish Namrata a very happy birthday.