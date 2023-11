Nana Patekar has landed himself in a controversy after the video of him slapping a boy hardly while he goes near him to take a selfie. The veteran actor is getting massive criticism for his aggressive behaviour, and they are calling him the most arrogant personality. The video of the MeToo-accused actor slapping a boy spread like wildfire on the internet. He has come out on his X account and cleared the air and shared the video of clearing up the controversy. Nana Patekar insisted that he was doing the rehearsal for the film, and it wasn’t real. The Vaccine War actor even apologised for his act in the video. Whereas the netizens disagree to believe him and claim he is lying. Also Read - Tiger 3 star Salman Khan, Shah Rukh Khan and other B-town celebs who misbehaved with fans when asked for selfies

Watch the video of Nana Patekar clearing the air around the slap controversy, insisting that he was shooting for the scene.

The video which is circulating on social media has been misinterpreted by many. What actually happened was a misunderstanding during the rehearsal of a shot from my upcoming film 'Journey'. pic.twitter.com/UwNClACGVG — Nana Patekar (@nanagpatekar) November 15, 2023

Nana Patekar's apology video has been receiving mixed responses from netizens. There are some who are lauding him for apologising, while others say he is lying and slam him for justifying his act. Nana Patekar was the first person to be accused in MeToo, which was started by former actressin India.

Before Nana Patekar, Gadar 2 maker Anil Sharma refused, the actor smacked the fan in the video and claimed that they were shooting for a scene. "I have just come to know about this news. I was watching the same video just now. Nana has not hit anyone; rather, that is a shot from my film. We were filming it on the road in the middle of Banaras, where a boy who comes near Nana has to be hit on the head. Shooting was going on, and Nana also hit him." Also Read - The Vaccine War: Vivek Agnihotri calls Alia Bhatt a part of his family; cannot tolerate anything negative against her

Anil Sharma claims that the scene from the film got leaked as the huge crowd was gathered while them shooting for a film. but the fact is that Nana didn't hit anyone.