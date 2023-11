Nana Patekar is back to films after a long time. He was accused of sexual misconduct during the #MeToo movement in India. He was recently seen in Vivek Aghnihotri's The Vaccine War. Now, a video of the actor has gone viral and it has become the talk of the town. Nana Patekar is reportedly shooting in Varanasi for Anil Sharma's film. The video is from the film's set in Varanasi. Also Read - The Vaccine War: Vivek Agnihotri calls Alia Bhatt a part of his family; cannot tolerate anything negative against her

In the video, Nana Patekar is seen in a brown checks coat and a hat. A man in a t-shirt comes near the actor and asks for a selfie. Nana Patekar hits him hard on the head and the man is about to fall but another man catches him and drags him away from the shooting site. There is a lot of crowd around there. BollywoodLife is now on WhatsApp. Click here to join for the latest Entertainment News. Also Read - The Vaccine War: Nana Patekar hails Shah Rukh Khan as the finest actor after indirectly slamming Jawan

Take a look at the video here: Also Read - The Vaccine War actress Raima Sen talks about nepotism, ‘Being a star kid doesn't mean you will be...' [Exclusive]