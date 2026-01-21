Nana Patekar walks out of O’Romeo trailer launch event as Shahid Kapoor and Triptii Dimri…

Nana Patekar left the O'Romeo trailer launch event after waiting nearly for 1.5 hours. Here is the reason behind his leaving the event.

Shahid Kapoor and Triptii Dimri starrer O’Romeo’s trailer has been out. The trailer launch event of the movie was held in Mumbai on Wednesday. The event reportedly saw some chaos. But what caught the attention was Nana Patekar left the trailer launch even before it was unveiled. The actor arrived at the event on time but reportedly walked out after the lead actors arrived late. Patekar reached the venue at 12 pm while Shahid and Triptti arrived at 1:30 pm after launching the movie poster in nearby cinema. He was reportedly frustrated with waiting for nearly an hour and half, Nana chose to leave the venue.

Shahid Kapoor and Triptii Dimri were held up at a poster launch event at a nearby cinema, which made them arrive late for the trailer event. A netizen wrote, “SHOCKING: NANA PATEKAR WALKS OUT OF O ROMEO EVENT #NanaPatekar arrived at 12 o'clock for the trailer event. #ShahidKapoor and #TripriDimri arrived at 1.30pm after launching the poster. Nana, after waiting for 1 and a half hours, walked out of event.” A user commented, “Totally justified. Nana Patekar is from a generation that values time and discipline. Making a senior actor and veteran wait for 1.5 hours is sheer disrespect. If you give a time, stick to it. Good on him for walking out!” Another wrote, “Shahid accha hai, but PR problematic hai. Nana pehle se strict hai. He did the same once even to CM for a marathi movie event. Shahid and Tripti went to a poster launch at a nearby cinema hall and then came to the trailer launch venue. Hence delay..”

SHOCKING: NANA PATEKAR WALKS OUT OF O ROMEO EVENT#NanaPatekar arrived at 12 o'clock for the trailer event. #ShahidKapoor and #TripriDimri arrived at 1.30pm after launching the poster. Nana, after waiting for 1 and a half hours, walked out of event. pic.twitter.com/lIrbAJlq0T — $@M (@SAMTHEBESTEST_) January 21, 2026

Totally justified. ? Nana Patekar is from a generation that values time and discipline. Making a senior actor and veteran wait for 1.5 hours is sheer disrespect. If you give a time, stick to it. Good on him for walking out! — DEV Shekhawat (@dshekhawat19) January 21, 2026

Shahid accha hai, but PR problematic hai. Nana pehle se strict hai. He did the same once even to CM for a marathi movie event. Shahid and Tripti went to a poster launch at a nearby cinema hall and then came to the trailer launch venue. Hence delay.. — $@M (@SAMTHEBESTEST_) January 21, 2026

Director Vishal Bhardwaj addressed Nana Patekar walking out of the event and Agar wo hote to bhot acha, lekin wo apne signature style mein uthe, ki 1 ghanta mujhe wait karaya main ja raha hun. This is what makes Nana, Nana Patekar.”

About O Romeo

The film focuses on post-independence Mumbai, where the underworld rises amidst a changing city. The movie is a gritty tale explore the criminal landscape of byonge era. O Romeo stars Shahid Kapoor, Triptii Dimri, Avinash Tiwary, Nana Patekar and Gourav Sharma in key roles. The film has been directed by Vishal Bhardwaj and produced by Sajid Nadiadwala under the production banner of Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment. O Romeo is slated to be released in theatres on February 13, 2026.

