Nani Birthday: Who is Ghanta Naveen Babu? Net worth, luxury life and success story behind The Paradise star

The Paradise, which was once scheduled for release in March 2026, has now set its new release date for August 21, 2026. Since Toxic: A Fairytale for Grown-Ups and Dhurandhar 2: The Revenge will now be released in the March window, the modification alters the competitive environment.

One of the most bankable and adaptable celebrities in Telugu film is Ghanta Naveen Babu, better known by his stage name Nani. Often referred to as the "Natural Star," he is renowned for his easy acting, approachable on-screen persona, and ability to strike a balance between content-driven filmmaking and commercial appeal. As Nani celebrates his birthday today, February 24, the makers of Nani's upcoming movie, The Paradise have dropped the promo for its first single, ‘Aaya Sher’.

Nani's Aaya Sher teaser from The Paradise looks...

The teaser, which is full of stylised images and throbbing sounds, suggests a mass-heavy song intended to demonstrate the protagonist's supremacy.

Who is Nani?

Known by his stage name Nani, Ghanta Naveen Babu is a well-known actor in Telugu film who has also established himself as a television presenter and producer. Before earning his degree from Wesley College, he attended Narayana Junior College after completing his education at St. Alphonso's High School.

Nani, who was born on February 24, 1984, made his film debut with Ashta Chamma and gradually developed a solid filmography that was based on compelling narrative. He has produced critically praised dramas, big box office successes, and performed unconventional roles throughout the years, ranging from passionate action figures to romantic leads.

Nani networth

He managed to become close to the audience by meticulously planning his career. It is currently estimated that Nani receives between 35 and 40 crore rupees in compensation. This is because Nani's market reach has grown as a result of his winning more and more challenges. His company is currently worth between 80 and 100 crores. The popularity of Nani's films has also grown as a result of the digital market. His films are being purchased by OTT networks at competitive premium prices.

According to reports, Nani's net worth is currently around Rs 150 crore. This celebrity hero has houses in Hyderabad and other places that are valued at Rs 40 crore.

Nani's luxurious life

Also, he has apartments worth Rs 30 crore, cars worth about Rs 6 crore, and accessories worth Rs 2 crore. For this reason, he has no qualms about spending even a hundred crores on his films.

The Paradise release date

The Paradise, which was once scheduled for release in March 2026, has now set its new release date for August 21, 2026. Since Toxic: A Fairytale for Grown-Ups and Dhurandhar 2: The Revenge will now be released in the March window, the modification alters the competitive environment. The Paradise is positioned for a comparatively cleaner run later in the year thanks to the updated timetable.

Stay tuned to BollywoodLife for the latest scoops and updates from Bollywood, Hollywood, South, TV and Web-Series.



Read more