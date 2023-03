The recently held round table discussion with directors of Tollywood irked a controversy in social media. Director Venkatesh Maha's comments about KGF movie received flak and netizens have trolled him and demanded for his apology as well.

Meanwhile, ahead of Dasara movies release, actor Nani started promoting the film across India and during one of the interviews, the actor spoke about the controversy and made some shocking comments. In an interview with Gulte, the actor said, "What was said and how it was said was extremely wrong."

He further added that the directors have given an explanation about what they have said and that it looks purely like a conversation that was happening among a few friends after watching a movie.

"One should have been careful about what they were talking. The guy sitting next to Maha also got caught in the conversation. The directors over there...I know all of them. Nandini Reddy is someone who even whistles and enjoys a mass movie. About 990 of 1000 people judged them by watching a 10 second-clip. It seems to be a miscalculation. That too, we did not like it because the comments were about the movie KGF, which we all like and love," said Nani.

Nani has been quite outspoken about this matter and he put his point of view in a very subtle manner making sure that his words don't end up as conversations again.

On the work front, Dasara is directed by Srikanth Odela and has Dheekshith Shetty, Keerthy Suresh, Shine Tom Chacko and others playing pivotal roles. Dasara will hit the screens on March 30. Nani took a break from his next film starring Mrunal Thakur as the leading lady in order to promote Dasara on a pan India level. The film's trailer is out recently and has raised expectations already.