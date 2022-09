To say that Narendra Modi is arguably the most powerful individual today in the country and easily one of the most influential, not to mention polarising politicians of all time would be a gross understatement of epic proportions. So. it's but natural for Modi to draw all sorts of comments on social media over every little aspect of his life and the decisions he takes, but more so when it's his birthday. So, today, on the Narendra Modi 72nd birthday, let's check out some of the more prominent wishes he's received, beginning with that of The Kashmir Files Director Vivek Agnihotri, who has shared a heartfelt video wishing PM Modi on his birthday. Also Read - The Kashmir Files producer and actress Pallavi Joshi reveals Bollywood movies aren't working because 'India's problems don't feature in them anymore'

Vivek Agnihotri special birthday message for PM Modi

Vivek Agnihotri says in the entertainment news video, "On the occasion of our respected Prime Minister Narendra Modi's birthday, I wish him from the bottom of my heart and I pray for his good health. I thank our PM for always inspiring us and motivating Indians. I pray to God that he continues to work for the youth and for the growth of this country with the same energy. I hope he will take our country to new heights." Check it out below:

Vivek Agnihotri opens up on 'Boycott Bollywood' trend

In a recent conversation with Deccan Herald, The Kashmir Files filmmaker hailed the ongoing 'Boycott Bollywood' trend as "a complex issue", but also called it "extremely good as it shows people's frustration with the kind of films that Bollywood is producing", believing that the outcome at the end of it all would be "very positive". He also called it "a cultural revolt against Bollywood than a political one," but at least, thankfully, agreed that politicians are milking the campaign.