Rockstar actress Nargis Fakhri and her relationship with Uday Chopra was one that got a lot of eyeballs way back in 2014-15. The stunner always kept her personal life private. Later on, she admitted that Uday Chopra and she were in a relationship for five long years. She described him as one of her best friends, and wonderful human beings she met in her life. Well, Nargis Fakhri and Uday Chopra reunited for New Year 2024 bash. The party was hosted by her entrepreneur beau Tony Beig in Dubai. Nargis Fakhri looked gorgeous in her pink lace dress. Sussanne Khan and Arslan Goni were present there too.

Nargis Fakhri dating Tony Beig, a Kashmiri businessman

Nargis Fakhri and Tony Beig have been dating since a while now. He is the CEO of the Dioz Group Of Companies. They have diversified interests in manufacturing, medical, energy and apparel. The firm is spread globally. The bash was held at the Arts Club of Dubai. Uday Chopra chose a tuxedo for the function. Nargis Fakhri posed with her BFF and current beau in the pics.

She had even said that she should have spoken more about Uday Chopra when they were together. Nargis Fakhri will be seen in the Telugu film industry in Hari Hara Veera Mallu with Pawan Kalyan. She is playing princess Roshanara.