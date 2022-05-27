recently had a very bad fall when she was cycling with a friend in the UK countryside. The actress performed an accidental front flip after tipping over a wooden fence as she looked back to the camera while filming a video. However, Nargis laughed out loud over the incident and even shared pictures and videos of her terrible yet funny crash on Instagram. Also Read - Tejasswi Prakash, Esha Gupta, Nargis Fakhri and more actresses who went braless and made heads turn [View Pics]

"When you fall (fail) do it with a smile and in style. But Remeber to always pick yourself up and keep going," Nargis captioned her post. While her industry colleagues Lauren Gottileb, Guru Randhawa and others showed concern and even made fun of it, netizens too showcased their creativity in the comments section.

"Sorry but this was so funny! ? (Are you ok, right?)" one user commented. Another one wrote, "Someone's doing their own actions scenes it seems." Another user said, "Nargis bikhri," while another one wrote, "That's called Baba Ramdev Fall." Another user added, "fakri ki chakri ban gyi." Nargis too enjoyed the funny comments made on her video. She shared one funny comment and had a good laugh.

Nargis made her debut at Cannes 2022. She walked the red carpet in a beige pink Nedo dress. Talking about her experience, she told Hindustan Times, "I did have pre-jitters, I was a little stressed about walking the red carpet as walking for Cannes is a big thing. You want everything to work out. You are praying that you don’t fall or step on your dress or that any mishaps happen."

The Rockstar actress has been away from the showbiz for a very long time now. She had taken a self-sabbatical from movies and went to New York for a much-needed towards her journey to find herself. But she continued to remain in the news thanks to her social media profiles. After taking a break for 3 years after (2016), Nargis returned to showbiz with Amavas (2019).