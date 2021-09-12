has finally confessed being in a relationship with for nearly 5 years. She called Uday a beautiful soul. She, however, regrets not talking about her relationship earlier since she was told to keep her relationship hidden from the media and their fans. Also Read - Shah Rukh Khan-Katrina Kaif, Hrithik Roshan-Aishwarya Rai, John Abraham-Bipasha Basu – check out the 15 most sensuous yet aesthetic kissing scenes in Bollywood

"Uday and I dated for 5 years and he was the most beautiful human I met in India. I never have said this to the press as people told me to keep my relationship quiet, but I regret that because I should have shouted from the mountain tops that I was with such a beautiful soul. The internet and social media is very fake and the people out there won't know what the truth is. Most often we idolise certain people who are actually bad behind closed doors," Nargis told TOI.

In 2014, reports of Nargis and Uday dating had started doing the rounds in the industry. However, the two never admitted to their relationship. In her interview with Mid-Day, Nargis had even gone to say that they aren't dating. "I am repeating myself: Uday and I aren't dating each other. But he will always remain a part of my life. I have very few friends in India, and I feel fortunate that he's one of them," she had said.

Nargis then left for New York after their split and many speculated that she took the decision after being heartbroken. However, her spokesperson had said that she left because she had health issues.

"Nargis has been extremely overworked working on three films simultaneously over the last year. Schedules and intense work hours that film-making demands are not something everyone can cope with. Even though she was advised complete rest, she ensured she completed everything she had committed to," her spokesperson had said.