It's no surprise that Circa Resort & Casino, a brand new downtown Las Vegas property, has attracted a couple of more famous faces in recent times. , a beautiful Bollywood actress/model, was spotted strolling around the renowned resort on Fremont Street Experience. Her dinner plans were set, so she went downstairs to Barry's Downtown Prime, Circa's iconic steakhouse. The starlet, who primarily works in the Indian film industry, is best known for her performance in the 2011 film Rockstar. Her performance in ``Rockstar earned her several prestigious award nominations, including an IIFA Award for "Hottest Pair" (which she shared with Ranbir Kapoor) in 2012.

Jaspreet "Jas" Mathur , Sheru Aangrish and Paiy Hansra were recently spotted with Bollywood Actress Nargis Fakhri at Circa Resort & Casino in LA. Sheru, a well-known fitness expert and bodybuilder, is an inspiration to today's youth, thanks to his success journey. On the other hand, Jas has established himself as a successful business, strongly influencing aspiring entrepreneur. Paiy Hansra , entrepreneur and Bollywood/Hollywood socialite was also with Sheru and Jas. Paiy has been into designing from long time. She has been working with many Hollywood & Bollywood celebrities.

Jas Mathur , a venture capitalist & serial entrepreneur, was among Nargis' close friends. The successful CEO owns several businesses (including Emblaze ONE Inc. and ), is constantly brainstorming new ideas for future brands, and has certainly made a name for himself in the business world. With his incredible weight loss journey, he has inspired millions; now, his fans are starting their own by following his fitness brand, Limitless. The renowned businessman had just returned from UFC 265 in Houston, Texas, where he was seen mingling ringside with UFC President Dana White and Texas Governor Greg Abbott.

Jas, Nargis, Sheru & Paiy unwind in a private dining room (also known as the "chef's table") in the heart of the dining district. The crew was conveniently located right next to the kitchen, where co-owner/namesake, Chef Barry S. Dakake, had the pleasure of preparing and serving a plethora of signature appetizers, entrees, and desserts to their party. Despite the fact that menus were placed on the table prior to their arrival, Nargis and Jas didn't need to look at them because Chef Barry had them covered.

They began with the hors d'oeuvres, the chilled shellfish platter – a tower of various mouth-watering seafood that was almost too beautiful to eat (but not quite). Following the appetizer, the chef prepared some of the most tender steaks they'd ever seen. After the scrumptious entrees, it was time for something sweet, and Chef Barry didn't mess around. He served a couple of the restaurant's famous tableside fire desserts, including baked Alaska and campfire s'mores, to the table.

Chef Barry escorted Nargis , Jas , Sheru & Paiy back through the kitchen after dinner, where they encountered WWE stars Titus O'Neil and Olmos, who stands 7 ft 3in tall, who were in Vegas for the pay-per-view event WWE Summerslam. The two wrestlers even attempted to drag restaurant co-owner Yassine Lyoubi out of the kitchen by picking him up off his feet.