Nargis Fakhri OPENS UP on being called pregnant post weight gain: 'My feelings got hurt'

She had taken a self-sabbatical from movies and went to New York for a much-needed towards her journey to find herself. But she continued to remain in the news thanks to her social media profiles. It was also the time when she had put on weight, post which she was massively trolled by netizens. She was also called pregnant during this time, which hurt her feelings a lot.

Opening up about being body-shamed, Nargis, who had weighed over 178lbs (80kg) from being 129lbs (58 kg), told Hindustan Times, "I definitely faced body shaming for a short time. I do believe there is a certain look or appearance people expect from you. So there is pressure to maintain that. It's funny because I realised you are never good enough, and everyone has an opinion. When I first came to India, I was too skinny, so everyone was like 'you need to put on weight' I then maintained it, I have a naturally skinny state. Later I gained about 50 pounds, so they posted I was pregnant, which I thought was not funny, but also very funny. I think first my feelings got hurt, but I realised it's my job to take care of myself. I lost 40 pounds, worked out, and got that body back."

Last year, Nargis had admitted to being in a relationship with for nearly 5 years. She called Uday a beautiful soul. She, however, regretted not talking about her relationship earlier since she was told to keep her relationship hidden from the media and their fans. In 2014, reports of Nargis and Uday dating had started doing the rounds in the industry.

After taking a break for 3 years after (2016), Nargis returned to showbiz with Amavas (2019).