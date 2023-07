As children, we have all heard stories of a haunted house. But imagine living in one? Rockstar actress Nargis Fakhri had a chilling experience of living in one haunted house. The actress who appeared in films like Main Tera Hero, Azhar, Housefull 3 and more, Nargis Fakhri recently spoke about how she found a house in Mumbai but she simply counts not stay in for more than four days as she found it to be haunted. She spoke about a nightmare that she got for four consecutive days and that left her scared. Also Read - Kartik Aaryan, Shriya Saran, Bhumi Pednekar, Rekha set the red carpet on fire at the 50th anniversary party of Stardust [View Pics]

Nargis Fakhri and the haunted house

In an interview with Mashable Middle East, she said that she found a house in Bandra's posh area Hill Road. She then used to get a dream about a man and waking up at 3 am. She said that the dream would be about a tall, pale and scary guy who would come in her dreams and take it to a cemetery. The man would then pull out bones from the mud and eat flesh. The ghost would ask her to do the same and she would freak out. She said, "Then he would dig his hand in the cemetery, and then pull out bones of people and eat the flesh and ask me to eat some. That was my dream. Four days in a row." It did not end here. As she moved out of the house, her team would also face weird incidents. She said that the people who came to pack her bags and move things would find six dead birds in her cabinet. It is as freaky and weird as it can get.

Celebrities and their spooky stories

She is not the first Bollywood celebrity to have had a spooky experience. Long ago, Varun Dhawan had spoken about a spooky experience that he had when he was in Vegas. He said that he was given a suite in Mirage that was called Sinatra Suite. It was the place where Frank Sinatra used to stay whenever he performed in the city. He said that at night he would hear someone singing and doors would open. Rajkummar Rao, Taapsee Pannu, Bipasha Basu and many more stars have spoken about their spooky experiences.