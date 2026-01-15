Nari Nari Naduma Murari Box Office collection day 2: Sharwanand’s film TRAILS further, earnings affected by…

Nari Nari Naduma Murari box office collection day 2: Sharwanand's film has been performing at a slow pace at the ticket windows. The film gets affected by big box office clashes like Mana Shankara Vara Prasad Garu, The Raja Saab and more.

Nari Nari Naduma Murari box office collection day 2: Sharwanand’s Telugu movie, which released in theatres on January 14, has been performing at a slow pace at the ticket windows. Nari Nari Naduma Murari opened at the box office, earning in lakhs. Now, the film is marching towards Rs 1 crore. The film was released on the occasion of Samkranthi and faced a clash with multiple releases, including Mana Shankara Vara Prasad Garu, The Raja Saab, Anaganaga Oka Raju, Vaa Vaathiyaar and The Raja Saab. It would be interesting to see if the film can manage to beat its box office competitors.

Nari Nari Naduma Murari box office collection day 2

As per Sacnilk, the movie earned Rs 0.27 crore on Day 2 (by 12 pm). The total collection of Nari Nari Naduma Murari stands at Rs 0.88 crore. The film had an overall 21.17 per cent Telugu occupancy on Thursday. Till now, the morning shows had an overall 21.17 per cent occupancy. The first day collection of Nari Nari Naduma Murari was Rs 0.61 crore.

Nari Nari Naduma Murari Budget

According to reports, the film has been made on a budget of Rs 40 crore. The film has to deliver a tough performance to reach the budget mark.

About Nari Nari Naduma Murari

The movie is about a young man who navigates a complex love triangle while dealing with emotions. His life-changing decisions affect both his romantic and family relationships. Nari Nari Naduma Murari stars Samyuktha Menon, Sharwanand, Sakshi Vaidya and Sree Vishnu in key roles. The film has been directed by Ram Abbaraju. Nari Nari Naduma Murari has been receiving positive reviews from the audience.

What Sharwanand said about Nari Nari Naduma Murari

In an interview with OTTPlay, Sharwanand said, “This is the first time that I have acted in a film where there is non-stop entertainment. The comedy is so clean that every section of the audience can enjoy it on screen. Sankranti is a time when the family audience throngs theatres to have a good time, and Nari Nari Naduma Murari is that kind of film where everybody can enjoy it in theatres.”

“Naresh and I have superb scenes in the film, and the manner in which his character has been designed by Ram is going to thrill everyone. It has been quite a long time since I have done such an entertaining role like this, and Nari Nari Naduma Murari was just the film I needed to make my comeback. I am confident that the film will become a big hit at the box office,” the actor added.

