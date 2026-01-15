Nari Nari Naduma Murari X Review: Did Sharwanand's Sankranthi release WIN hearts? Netizens call film 'Clean but...'

Ram Abbaraju, who directed Nari Nari Naduma Murari, has teamed up with Sharwanand for the second time after their 2023 hit Samajavaragamana. The cast also includes Samyukta Menon and Sakshi Vaidya in the leading female roles.

Nari Nari Naduma Murari X Review: Sankranthi releases have been long associated with high expectations, crowded theatres, and opinions from the audience right at the moment of release. Thus, this year is no exception. The big release and the struggle for the box office did not prevent Sharwanand from sneaking behind the scenes and coming out with Nari Nari Naduma Murari for the festive race. The romantic comedy, which hit the theatres on January 14, has already created a buzz among the fans who link the actor with no other than Sankranthi hits of the past. As the early morning shows were over, social media was immediately turned into a platform for first impressions, thus giving the audience a clearer picture of what to expect from this comedy entertainer.

Ram Abbaraju, who directed the film, has teamed up with Sharwanand for the second time after their 2023 hit Samajavaragamana. The cast also includes Samyukta Menon and Sakshi Vaidya in the leading female roles. Nari Nari Naduma Murari is using the familiar rom-com setup and the emphasis on humour, it is trying to position itself as a family-friendly movie during the festive season. Still, the question remains whether it can attract more attention in the already crowded Sankranthi lineup.

The initial reactions on X (formerly Twitter) are that the first half was quite slow in terms of action, according to the audience. One of the commenters called the movie a ‘clean and passable entertainer’ that eventually finds its rhythm. The tweet said that although the opening does not draw attention immediately, it does with a few funny scenes and clearly defines the main conflict.

#NariNariNadumaMurari A Clean Passable Entertainer that flows with some entertaining blocks, despite a few drags and a familiar treatment! The first half takes time to get going but sets things up decently with a few fun scenes. The second half continues the momentum and offers… — Venky Reviews (@venkyreviews) January 14, 2026

#NariNariNadumaMurari: Perfect entertaining end card for this Sankranthi season ? Just when it felt like the innings was ending, Nari Nari Naduma Murari walked in at the last ball and smashed a laugh-out-loud sixer. As expected, Sankranthi proved lucky once again for… — ???????? ????? (@BheeshmaTalks) January 14, 2026

Another person who watched the movie shared the same thought, saying that the story does not hurry, but it is still interesting enough not to let the audience get bored. The light, funny moments, the usual relationship arguments and the set-up driven humour seem to work sporadically in the movie, even if some parts feel drawn out.

Watched NNNM, excellent comedy Hatrick for sharwa for sure, naresh next level ra ayya asalu, court scene lo performance ??? satya indulo baga workout ayadu, compare to other movie, vennela kishore top stuff bhai, sankranthi sharwa record unbeaten #NNNM — Master? (@arunkalyan5) January 14, 2026

First half garners mixed reactions

While the first half of the film garners mixed reactions, the second half appears to be the time when the movie truly gets its grip. Many users have noted that the post-interval section is very fast and funny almost the whole time. One tweet drew a parallel between the film's arrival and a last-ball six in cricket, meaning that Nari Nari Naduma Murari unexpectedly raises the spirits just when the viewers are thinking that the Sankranthi race is almost over.

