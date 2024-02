Naseeruddin Shah rarely makes public appearances and that time when the veteran actor was spotted at the Delhi airport fans went berserk to have one glimpse of him. However, Naseeruddin Shah was not ready for this fan frenzy and he lost his calm as he got mobbed by fans at the airport who were trying to click pictures with the veteran actor. The Showbiz was extremely irked and scolded the fans harshly and told them that they have spoiled his mood. Also Read - Naseeruddin Shah disappointed with Hindi cinema; has stopped watching movies due to this reason

Watch the video of Naseeruddin Shah angrily lashing out at the fans for trying to click pictures with him at the airport

The fans later apologised to the veteran actor for troubling him and escorted him to his car. Naseeruddin Shah looked very angry and this only shows he doesn’t enjoy the stardom around but only prefers to do acting which he has been doing for over 40 years and we utmost respect his dedication towards leading his life with such simplicity.

Netizens react to the viral video of Naseeruddin Shah getting angry at fans for clicking selfies.

One user commented, "Mujhe samjh nHiii aata in pagal badmazaj budho ko lift karanay ki zaroorat kia hay.....Time up ho chuka hay inka stop irritating them". Another user said, "Bhai hote hai kuchh log jinko ye sab nahi pasand aata, bujurg insaan hai itna kya sochna. Unki bhi apni personal life h. Apan apna self respect bhi rakho thoda.Itna pichhe pichhe ni karna.Chill Maro".