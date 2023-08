Veteran actor Naseeruddin Shah is one of the most sought-after actors in Bollywood. The actor has starred in over 95 films in Indian cinema and has won several awards and laurels in his decade spanning over more than four decades, including the prestigious National Film Award for Best Actor. Recently, the actor spoke about his views on the filmmaking in Indian cinema and blamed the filmmakers for ruining the taste of the audiences with cliched plots and storylines. Also Read - Arbaaz Khan to Shweta Tiwari: Top 10 celebs who have fans in Pakistan

Naseeruddin Shah says Indian cinema hasn’t fully struck to its responsibilities

In a recent interview, the veteran actor spoke about how he feels that the mainstream cinema of India hasn't fully stuck to its responsibilities as a medium of art. “Our mainstream cinema has ruined the taste of the audience forever,” Naseeruddin Shah said in an interview with news portal IANS. Also Read - Naseeruddin Shah calls distributors and exhibitors ‘darinde’ at an award show in Mumbai

Watch: Alia Bhatt, Kriti Sanon and Allu Arjun win top nods at 69th National Film Awards

He further added, “Filmmaker Satyajit Ray mentioned about this thing in his book titled 'Our films, their films' which he wrote 50 years ago. He wasn't running down Indian films but he was merely comparing the Indian filmmakers with international filmmakers."

Naseeruddin Shah also blamed the filmmakers for their repeated storytelling and said, "It's been over 100 years for our cinema, and our mainstream cinema keeps making the same kind of films, many stories that you find in the mainstream films can be found in the Indian epics like Mahabharata which is one of the greatest epics written.”

The actor added, “Every mainstream film that you see in India has some or the other references from the; Mahabharata. Either that or Shakespeare. Every cliche in Hindi mainstream cinemas has been heavily borrowed from Shakespeare."

Naseeruddin Shah on his directorial Man Woman, Man Woman

The actor also spoke about directing a short film Man Woman, Man Woman and revealed how after Yun Hota Toh Kya Hota, he felt like he would never direct a film again. "I still think that I won't make another feature film but this was something else.”

The actor revealed the inspiration behind the film and said, “It's based on an incident from real life where a very dear friend of mine, who is 65 years of age, met a 70 year old person, a widower on a dating site. They liked each other and after a while decided to get married, and I have never seen my friend so happy in life, this marriage brought happiness to her life."