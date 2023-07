Veteran actor Naseeruddin Shah often grabs headlines for his no-filter opinions. In another such incident, the actor called distributors and exhibitors ‘darinde’ (demons). Naseeruddin Shah, at the Lifetime Achievement Award for Cinema Projection at Regal Cinema, in Mumbai, said that when a film performs well, the major part of the share is eaten away by demons called distributors and exhibitors. He further spoke about the people who work the most but get the lowest payment. Also Read - These 10 Bollywood actors worked in Pakistani films and won hearts of the audience

Naseeruddin Shah on remuneration in film industry

Naseeruddin Shah said, "The bitter truth is that the person who works the hardest, has the lowest wage. They stand in water to their waist and look after the broken electric wires. They carry reflectors. They climb to the top and remain there throughout the day with bags on their shoulders. The saddest part is nobody asks them for water or tea. Their payment is one thousandth of those who sit on chairs under the fan while having sharbat and show attitude."

Naseeruddin Shah calls Distributors and Exhibitors as ‘Darinde’

"The sad part is that this saga does not end with the completion of the movie. When the film gets completed and if it becomes successful, toh iski asli malai distributors aur exhibitors naam ka 'darinde' kha jaate hain (a large share of it is eaten away by the demons' called distributors and exhibitors). And nobody knows the one who make our dreams come true, they are neither given respect nor rewards," Naseeruddin Shah added.

Film Heritage Foundation Workshop

Naseeruddin Shah was the chief guest at Film Heritage Foundation Workshop founded by Shivendra Singh Dungarpur. The foundation was presented with the Lifetime Achievement Award for Cinema Projection at the event in Mumbai. Three projectionists with over 50 years of experience were presented with the awards. The films are Mohammed Aslam Fakih of Regal Cinema, PA Salam of National Film Archives of India and Lakhan Lal Yadav of Amardeep Cinema and Raj Talkies’ (Raipur).