Sunny Deol's Gadar 2 enjoyed a dream run at the box office. The film has so far collected over Rs 510 crore in India and emerged as the fastest Hindi film to reach the Rs 500 crore mark domestically. Speaking about the success of Gadar 2, Naseeruddin Shah recently said that he finds the 'massive popularity' of the film 'disturbing' and added that just like The Kashmir Files and The Kerala Story, the film is setting up a dangerous trend.

Naseeruddin Shah calls Gadar 2’s massive popularity ‘disturbing’

In a recent interview with Free Press Journal, Naseeruddin spoke about the changing trend of filmmaking in Bollywood. The actor said that the more jingoist the films are, the more they become popular. "It's not enough to love your country but beat drums about it and you have to create imaginary enemies. What these people don't realise is that what they are doing is very harmful," he added.

Speaking about the massive success of films like The Kerala Story and Gadar 2, the veteran actor added that though he hasn't seen the films, he finds it disturbing that these films emerged as huge successes whereas filmmaker Sudhir Mishra, Anubhav Sinha and Hansal Mehta don't get much audiences.

“They will be responsible for posterity. Hundred years later people will see Bheed and they will also see Gadar 2 and see which one portrays the truth of our times because film is the only medium which could do that. It’s hard to resort to abstraction and capture life as it is. So regressive is a pretty mild word for what’s going on, it’s frightening where filmmakers are being coopted into making films which praise all the wrong things and run down other communities for no reason at all. It’s a dangerous trend,” the veteran actor added.

Gadar 2 box office

Starring Sunny Deol and Ameesha Patel in the lead roles, Gadar 2 is directed by Anil Sharma. The film is based on the Indo-Pakistan War and has been loved by the audiences, who flocked into the theaters in huge numbers to watch fan-favorite character Tara Singh take on the Pakistani army. Gadar 2 has so far collected over Rs 510 crore in India and over Rs 600 crore worldwide and has been declared an all-time blockbuster.

The Kerala Story box office

Starring Adah Sharma in the lead role, the film narrated the story of Hindu girls and the change in their identity, relationships, dreams and faith dissipated in the abyss of religious terrorism. The film went on to collect over Rs 200 crore worldwide.