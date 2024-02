Bollywood veteran actor Naseeruddin Shah recently attended an event wherein he expressed his disappointment over Hindi cinema. A Wednesday actor shared that there is hope for Hindi cinema to only get better if filmmakers make movies with no money intention. Yes, you read that right! The actor said that filmmakers have been making the same kind of movies for a longtime now. Also Read - Showtime: Karan Johar dares to unveil the ugly side of the film industry; netizens call web series starring Emraan Hashmi 'phenomenal’

Naseeruddin who will be seen in Disney Plus Hotstar’s Showtime revealed that he has stopped watching movies. He said that he does not like the films that are being made and even shared his disappointment to see how people take pride in Hindi cinema being a 100-years-old. Naseeruddin even questioned the lack of substance in Hindi films and said that soon people will get bored of watching the same kind of films. Also Read - Oscars 2024: Naseeruddin Shah, Rasika Dugal starrer The Broken Table qualifies for Best Live-action short; filmmaker reacts

The Gehraiyaan actor even added saying that he hopes only that Hindi cinema gains its lost glory if filmmakers stop seeing it as a means of making money. He even told serious filmmakers to show today’s reality in a way that they don’t get in trouble with ED. Also Read - Naseeruddin Shah reveals why he couldn't watch RRR and Pushpa, says ‘Can’t fathom what else they have to offer…’

On the work front, Naseeruddin was seen in Kuttey, Taj: Divided By Blood, and Saas, Bahu, Aur Flamingo. He will be seen on Showtime.