Vishal Bharadwaj is one of the finest filmmakers in Bollywood. The ace filmmaker has worked with many talented actors over the years. From Maqbool to Haider - Vishal Bhardwaj has made some of the most critically films. He is also a producer. He has backed many movies like Naseeruddin Shah and Arshad Warsi's Ishqiya and more. In a recent interview, Vishal Bharadwaj spoke about working with stalwarts like Irrfan Khan and Naseeruddin Shah. He revealed that Naseeruddin Shah has a temper. Also Read - Gadar 2: Nana Patekar defends Sunny Deol film after Naseeruddin Shah's 'jingoist' remark, says 'Showing love for your country is not a bad thing'

In an interview with Lallantop, Vishal Bhardwaj heaped praises on Irrfan Khan and Naseeruddin Shah and said that they could play anybody on screen. He went on to add that Naseeruddin Shah is temperamental sometimes and that is why he always decides to not work with him ever again. However, Naseeruddin Shah's sheer talent over powers everything and Vishal Bhardwaj is unable to keep up with this vow. In Hindi, the filmmaker said, "Inn logon mein jo khaas baat hai ke woh itne bade kalakaar hain ke woh kisi bhi kirdaar ko apne dhang se dhaal lete hain, hala ke Naseer saab shooting pe irritate ho jaate hain kabhi kabhi. Unka temper bada woh hai… Har baar unse bolta hoon ab nahi karunga aapke saath kaam, bahut hogaya. Phir jab unka kaam dekhta hoon, Naseer saab ke bina kuch bhi kaam adhura lagta hai." There is no denying that Naseeruddin Shah is among the best actors Bollywood has ever seen. He is considered to be among legends. Also Read - Gadar 2 maker Anil Sharma hits out at Naseeruddin Shah's 'Disturbing Film' remark; requests him to watch Sunny Deol movie once

Naseeruddin Shah and Vishal Bharadwaj once again collaborated for filmmaker's Charlie Chopra. It is a web series that sees Naseeruddin Shah sharing the screen space with his sons Vivaan and Imaad. Ratna Pathak Shah is also a part of the series. The season one of the series is on SonyLiv. Also Read - Vivek Agnihotri reacts to Naseeruddin Shah calling The Kashmir Files 'disturbing', says, 'Some people are too frustrated in life' [Exclusive]

Trending Now

In the past, Naseeruddin Shah himself has spoken about his temper. To Humans of Bombay, he revealed that Ratna Pathak Shah's parents were against their marriage due to his behaviour.

Check out video of Naseeruddin Shah talking about his love story with Ratna Pathak Shah.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Humans of Bombay (@officialhumansofbombay)

Apart from this, Naseeruddin Shah is recently in the news because of his comments on films like Gadar 2 and The Kerala Story.