Veteran actor Naseeruddin Shah, recently made headlines for calling films including Gadar 2, The Kerala Story and The Kashmir Files 'disturbing'. While the actor's statements did not go well with several actors and filmmakers, Naseeruddin recently took a jibe at filmmakers SS Rajamouli and Sukumar and said that he hasn't watched RRR and Pushpa: The Rise. The veteran actor revealed that he couldn't understand what the films had to offer apart from the excitement. Naseeruddin further added that he hopes smaller films find acceptance amongst the youth.

Naseeruddin Shah reveals why he hasn’t watched RRR and Pushpa

In a recent interview, Naseeruddin Shah spoke about how the younger generation of audiences is more evolved and informed and thus he has faith that they will accept and understand smaller films. Speaking to We Are Yuvaa, the veteran filmmaker added that he hasn't watched SS Rajamouli's RRR and Sukumar's Pushpa and said that besides the excitement, he can't fathom what else the films have to offer. The actor also revealed that he watched filmmaker Mani Ratnam's magnum opus film Ponniyin Selvan and said that he holds high regards for the filmmaker. Calling him a highly skilled filmmaker, the actor added that he is a director without any "ulterior motives."

Notably, both RRR and Pushpa were declared blockbusters at the box office. While Pushpa earned over Rs 300 crore worldwide, RRR collected over Rs 1200 crore globally.

Vivek Agnihotri reacted to Naseeruddin Shah’s ‘disturbing’ comment on The Kashmir Files

In an exclusive interview with Bollywood Life, Vivek Agnihotri reacted to the comments made by Naseeruddin Shah calling The Kashmir Files as a ‘disturbing film’ and said that it is the actor’s choice to decide which is a good or a bad film. “I am sure he likes those kinds of films which are always criticising India. Some people are frustrated in life. They always believe in negative news, negative things so I don’t know what Naseer bhai likes,” the filmmaker said in his interview.

Vivek added that though he has been a fan of his acting and casted him in The Tashkent Files but lately the actor has been saying the kind of things indicating that he might be very frustrated in life.