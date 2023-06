and ’s love story is no less than a quintessential Bollywood film. The actor, who tied the knot with the veteran actress in 1982, went through a lot of upheavals in his initial years of courtship. And Naseeruddin Shah, known for baring his heart out, shared this special anecdote from his bygone days. In an interview with Humans Of Bombay CEO, Karishma Mehta, the actor opened up about his thoughts on love and how he waited for seven years to get married to the love of his life. Young lovers, take note. Also Read - Mukesh Khanna slams Naseeruddin Shah's comment about 'Muslim hating': If anyone is unsafe in India it is Hindus

Naseeruddin Shah and Ratna Pathak first meet

Recalling the first time Naseeruddin Shah met Ratna Pathak, the actor said that their encounter happened in 1975. It was love at first sight for the veteran actor when he saw Ratna Pathak performing a play for filmmaker . They got to know each other better during the rehearsals. Also Read - The Kerala Story row: Manoj Tiwari slams Naseeruddin Shah for his 'Nazi Germany' remark 'I say this with heavy heart...'

Naseeruddin Shah waited 7 years to marry Ratna Pathak

Speaking about the 7-year-long wait before getting hitched to his ladylove, the actor revealed that Ratna Pathak’s parents were opposed to the idea of their daughter marrying him. Why? Because, not only was Naseeruddin Shah married previously, but he was also a “drug addict” and “an ill-tempered man.” “Her parents were against it because I was married before and I was a drug addict. I was an ill-tempered man and all that sort of thing,” disclosed Naseeruddin Shah. Also Read - Naseeruddin Shah on The Kerala Story, Jaane Bhi Do Yaaro and comparison with Om Puri; 10 big statements hitting headlines

Trending Now

Naseeruddin Shah praises Ratna Pathak

The 72-year-old Bollywood actor added that Ratna Pathak did not pay heed to any of that because all they really wanted was to be with each other. “We were practically living together. So when she moved in with me, it was like the most normal thing in the world,” said the actor.

Naseeruddin Shah also lauded his wife for being his pillar of strength. Calling her to be a blessing in disguise, the actor’s love-filled words for Ratna Pathak were, “She has stood by me rather through thick and thin, through very difficult times, and through very good times.”

Naseeruddin Shah and Ratna Pathak's work timeline

On the work front, Naseeruddin Shah recently made an appearance in the ZEE5 web series, Taj Reign of Revenge, created by . Meanwhile, Ratna Pathak will next be seen in filmmaker Tarun Dudeja’s upcoming film Dhak Dhak. , Sanjana Sanghi, and are also roped in for the film, revolving around a girl’s road trip.