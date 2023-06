and Hardik Pandya are one couple that has not escaped the notice of trolls. They have been under their radar ever since they announced that she is expecting their first child. Agastya Pandya was born in 2020 in the middle of the pandemic. While the couple got hitched in a court ceremony, they did a more elaborate Hindu and Christian wedding in 2023. The pictures went viral and how. Today, Natasa Stankovic was seen outside the gym. Her three year old son Agastya was with her. She wore a jacket, sports bra with a pair of tight cycling shorts. The multi-coloured cycling shorts caught the attention of everyone. Also Read - Anushka Sharma, Natasa Stankovic, Athiya Shetty feature in an Instagram reel along with Ravindra Jadeja's wife Rivaba; cricketer's response has left netizens divided

The video has been shared by Viral Bhayani on his page. Some of the comments left by netizens are downright disgusting. We can see the shorts are somewhat in support of Pride Month which is ongoing. But trolls' attention was taken by the swimsuit design of the shorts, and they left comments chastizing the lady. A user commented, "Shameless dressing. They don't even feel awkward infront of their drivers who may not be accustomed to such scantily dressed women. Cant see gori women dressing so provocatively where your nazar won't leave the crotch area but desi wannabees will any day beat goras," while many made fun saying it looked like the Spiderman costume. A few also wrote that she does not have the sense to dress properly even after becoming a mother.

Natasa Stankovic has been working hard at the gym. The Serbian model is blessed with a great body. She was one of the showstoppers at Abu Jani and Sandeep Khosla's show. The lady has acted in a few films like Zero, , and more. Hardik Pandya has had a tremendous IPL 2023 with the Gujarat Titans making it to the finals.

It is not unusual to see glam wives of Indian cricketers being trolled. , Athiya Shetty and Dhanashree Verma face maximum nasty comments from people. Natasa Stankovic did not wear anything objectionable to the gym. In fact, people said those were pride shorts.