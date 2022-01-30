Natasha Dalal OPENS UP about her equation with Varun Dhawan; says, ‘He supports me in whatever I do’

and Natasha Dalal recently celebrated their first wedding anniversary. Varun shared a string of unseen pictures from his D-Day celebrations where the couple exchanged garlands. The two have always managed to give couple goals thanks to their rare public appearances. And getting used to media glare is something Natasha says that she can never get used to it. She also opened up about her equation with her childhood friend-turned-lover. Also Read - Varun Dhawan starrer Bhediya, Kartik Aaryan starrer Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 and more upcoming Bollywood horror movies to watch out for

"That (making a name for her) is something I always wanted to do. Having your own individuality is important. It keeps you grounded and focused. I would like to keep myself as busy as Varun," Natasha was quoted as saying by HT Cafe and further added, "He is amazing and supports me in whatever I do. That's quite great." Speaking about being exposed to the media, Natasha added, "I will never get used to being in the public eye. But it doesn't bother me. In fact, I've realised it (being in the public eye) is something you can use in a good way."

Varun Dhawan married long time girlfriend, fashion designer Natasha Dalal, in January 2021 at The Mansion House resort in Alibaug. They opted for an intimate affair, rather than a big wedding owing to the ongoing pandemic. They tied the knot in the presence of family members and close friends. While Varun wore red kurta-pajama and a pair of sunglasses, Natasha chose to keep it simple with salwar kameez and let her hair loose. Both of them wore Covid masks.

On the work front, Varun will next be seen in Bhediya and Jug Jugg Jeeyo.