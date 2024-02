National Awards have been in the news for the recent changes in the category names and prize amounts. Recently, the names of Nargis Dutt and Indira Gandhi were dropped from the awards. The Indira Gandhi Award was given to the Best Debut Film so far while Nargis Dutt's name was attached to the Best Film on National Integration. And now, the names have been changed and so have the prize money.

Nargis Dutt Award for the Best Film on National Integration

The Nargis Dutt Award was one of the awards at the National Film Awards. It was commenced in the year 1965, at the 13th National Film Awards. It is associated with the Feature Film Awards. The Awards were named after the Mother India actress in order to honour her for her significant contribution to the Indian film industry. The award is conferred with a Rajat Kamal (Silver Lotus) and a cash prize of Rs 50,000. The first Award was won by a film called Shaheed (1965). The other winners include Subhash Chandra (1966), Janmabhoomi (1968), Saat Hindustani (1969), Thurakkath Vathil (1970), Do Boond Paani (1971), Achanum Bappayum (1971), Garm Hava (1973), Parinay(1974), Grahana (1978), 22 June 1897 (1979), Bhavni Bhavai, Sapapadi, Aaroodam, Sookha, Aadmi Aur Aurat, Sree Narayana Guru, Tamas, Rudraveena, Santha Shishunala Sharifa, Aadi Mimansa, Roja, Sardar, Mukta, Bombay, Kaanaakkinaavu, Border, Zakhm, Shaheed Udham Singh, Pukar, Bub, Mr and Mrs Iyer, Pinjar, Netaji Subhas Chandra Base: The Forgotten Hero, Daivanamaithil, Kallarali Hoovagi, Aai Kot Nai, Delhi 6, Moner Manush, Thanichalla Njan, Thalaimuraigal, Nanak Shah Fakir, Dikchow Banat Palaax, Dhappa, Ondalla Eradalla, Taj Mahal. Just last year, Vivek Agnihotri's movie, The Kashmir Files won the award.

Watch this video from the National Awards 2022 here:

Indira Gandhi Award for the Best Debut Film

Indira Gandhi Award has been associated with the National Film Awards since the year 1980. It was the 28th National Film Awards. Before that, the award was known as Best First Film of a Director. The Award was presented to recognize the talent in the Indian film industry. The award was conferred with a Suwarna Kamal (Golden Lotus) and a cash prize of Rs 1.25 lakh. As per reports, the award was included to honour the late politician who strived for diversity in India and cultural integration. The award was honoured for the best director for movies in all languages.

The award winners include Utpalendu Chakrabarty for Maina Tadanta, Ashok Ahuja for Aadharshila, Shreedhar Rajan for Kann Sivanthaal Mann Sivakkum, Kundan Shah for Jaane Bhi Do Yaaron, Prathap K Pothan for Meendum Oru Kaathal Kathai, Romesh Sharma for New Delhi Times, Sudhir Mishra (Yeh Woh Manzil To Nahi), Raja Mitra (Ekti Jiban), Nabendu Ghosh (Trishagni), Gautam Bora (Wosobipo), Ajayan (Perumthachan), Sanjeev Hazorika (Haladhar), Pamela Rooks (Miss Beatty's Children), Ashoke Vishwanathan (Sunya Theke Suru), Gnana Rajasekaran (Mogamul), Malaya Bhattacharya (Kahini), Bidyut Chakraborty (Rag Birag), AK Lohithadas (Bhoothakkannadi), Venu (Daya), Sekhar Kammula (Dollar Dreams), Ashwini Chaudhry (Laado), R Sarath (Sayahnam), KNT Sastry (Thilaadanam), Abhijit Chaudhuri (Patalghar), Subhadro Chaudhary (Prohor), Rajiv Vijay Raghavan (Margam), Mohan Krishna Indraganti (Grahanam), Pradeep Sarkar (Parineeta), Madhu Kaithapram (Eakantham), Kabir Khan (Kabul Express), Shivajee Chandrabhushan (Frozen), Neeraj Pandey (A Wednesday), Sanjay Puran Singh Chauhan (Lahore), Rajesh Pinjani (Baboo Band Baaja), Thiagarajan Kumararaja (Aaranya Kandam), Bedabrata Pain (Chittagong), Sidhartha Siva (101 Chodyangal), Nagraj Manjule (Fandry), Aditya Vikram Sengupta (Asha Jaoar Majhe), Neeraj Ghaywan (Masaan), Deep Choudhary (Alifa), Pampally (Sinjar), Sudharkar Reddy Yakkanti (Naal), Mathukutty Xavier (Helen), Madonne Ashwin (Mandela) and Vishnu Mohan (Meppadiyan).

Best Film on National Integration has now been changed to Best Feature Film Promoting National, Social, and Environmental Values. It will be presented with Rajat Kamal and a prize money of Rs 2 lakh. On the other hand, the Indira Gandhi Award for Best Debut Film of a Director has been changed to Best Debut Film of a Director. The prize includes a Suwarna Kamal and Rs 3 lakh.