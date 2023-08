Actor Pankaj Tripathi is going through bittersweet emotions. The actor is coping up with the loss of his father Pandit Banaras Tripathi as he won the National Award for Mimi. Over the years, Pankaj Tripathi has built his own fandom. From the menacing Kaleen Bhaiya of Mirzapur to Kanti Sharan Mudgal of OMG 2, he has been flawless. Every character has been memorable because of his impeccable acting chops. When we asked Pankaj Tripathi the reason behind the same when we met him for the OMG 2 interviews, this is what he had to say.

Pankaj Tripathi credits National School of Drama for his success

Pankaj Tripathi credited National School of Drama for his craft in the most unique manner. He said, "If I do bad acting, then the reputation of the nation will suffer. Ganda acting karunga bas desh ka naam kharab hoga. I am from the 'National' School of Drama. Our institute is funded by the government and taxpayers' money. I am not from a private acting institute. Also, acting is mainly about two things, experience and imagination. Years of working in front of the camera comes in handy. Of course, the basics are from Natyashastra but if I go to explain that in detail, you all will get bored."

OMG 2 maker Amit Rai lavishes love on Pankaj Tripathi's acting

Filmmaker Amit Rai who made OMG 2 was seated besides him during the conversation. He chipped in and said, "His forte is his sattvic attitude. When you see him as a Brahmin man in OMG 2 doing the pooja you can feel that he is from a family of priests. He brings in what he sees around him effortlessly into his work. This is not true only for him. The greatest actors in the West like Robert De Niro, Al Pacino have also done the same. I feel the sattvic quality in Pankaj Ji comes from his calm attitude towards life." Rai also said that Pankaj Tripathi is a very doting father and husband in his real life, which is why he brought Mudgal to life onscreen with immense ease. The director said his fave scene with Tripathi is the only when he talks to a prostitute in the court room.

Pankaj Tripathi's character in the award-winning Mimi

OMG 2 has made over Rs 126.58 crores at the box office. It is a clean hit. Akshay Kumar, Aarush Varma, Yami Gautam, Pavan Raj Malhotra play other key characters in the movie that highlights need for sex education. In the film Mimi, Pankaj Tripathi played the part of Bhanu Pratap Pandey who is the friend of Mimi played by Kriti Sanon. She also won the Best Actress at the 69th National Film Awards for her performance in the film. Also Read - Kriti Sanon on winning the 69th National Film Award: 'I manifested this... '