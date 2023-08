The winners of National Film Awards, India’s most prestigious awards, have finally been announced. The pan-India Awards celebrate the best in Indian cinema from the year 2022. This year, the Best Actress Award was jointly won by Alia Bhatt and Kriti Sanon for Gangubai Kathiawadi and Mimi, respectively. Allu Arjun was declared the Best Actor for Pushpa: The Rise. While Vicky Kaushal’s Sardar Udham won Best Hindi Film, RRR bagged National Film Award for the most popular movie. In the Best Feature Film category, R Madhavan’s Rocketry: The Nambi Effect was declared as the winner.

Interestingly, not just Kriti, Pankaj Tripathi too bagged an award for Mimi. He bagged the Best Supporting Actor Award. Pallavi Joshi won the Best Supporting Actress Award for Kashmir Files.

While social media is flooded with congratulatory messages for all the winners, many have been busy slamming Alia Bhatt for her win and reacting to Kangana Ranaut's loss.

A twitter user, visibly shocked with Alia bagging the Best Actress award, wrote, “If Alia Bhatt can win national film award, then anything is possible in life”. Another comment read, “Totally undeserving, I can't believe Alia won it for her over-acting”.

Next comment was also a clear dig at Alia. “Akshay Kumar has won a few years back. It is then I realised anything is possible,” the comment read.

Some referred to the decision of letting Alia win National Award as ‘disgrace’ and ‘barbadi’.

For the unversed, Gangubai Kathiawadi puts forth the tale of a young girl named Ganga who turns into Gangubai in the red light area of Kamathipura. The film was loosely based on the true story of Gangubai Harjivandas. Gangubai Harjivandas was popularly referred to as Gangubai Kothewali, whose life was documented in the book 'Mafia Queens of Mumbai' written by S. Hussain Zaidi.

As Alia had said in an earlier interaction, playing a real life character like Gangubai was emotionally draining.

Within minutes of the declaration of results, Kangana’s fans were quick to react to the jury’s decision.

“Waiting for #KanganaRanaut to question #NationalFilmAwards2023 now as #AliaBhatt wins best actress and Gangubai swept five awards ! Nightmare continues for all the haters of Aalia,” one comment read.

“#NationalFilmAwards2023 I don't understand that you put two performances to win best actress but didn't put #kanganaranaut performance for #Thalaivii ..you can make with the others win but you can't ignore her performance!” another comment read.

A user stated the decision was expected because Ketan Mehta was the jury head. “#KanganaRanaut was the most deserving winner for #Thalaivii but nonetheless Ketan Mehta was jury head so it was expected,” a netizen wrote.

A user referred to Kangana’s performance in Thalaivii outstanding and her snub as “downfall” for the prestigious awards. “It can't change the fact that #KanganaRanaut performance in #Thalaivii was outstanding... such a downfall for #NationalFilmAwards2023,” the comment read.

Kangana’s Thalaivi was lauded by many as it convincingly put forth the story of late former chief minister of Tamil Nadu J Jayalalithaa, and gave viewers an insight into her life from her rise in the world of showbiz as an actress to emerging as an incredible politician.

