Navya Naveli Nanda and Siddhant Chaturvedi the newest couple in town? Duo drops MAJOR hints

Nothing goes a miss about the star kids. Every move, every Instagram post and more are tracked by all. Today, it is 's granddaughter who has made it to the headlines because of her alleged love affair. It is being speculated that something is brewing between Navya Naveli Nanda and actor Siddhant Chaturvedi. It is because of their latest Instagram posts that fans are wondering if Navya Naveli Nanda and Siddhant Chaturvedi are in love with each other or not. They both have made posts regarding the 'moon' and it is the background of the posts that is making fans wonder.

Starting with Navya Naveli Nanda. She shared a few pictures that has moon in the background. She shared the pictures with the caption, "photographed by the (smile) (star) (white heart). Check it out below:

Latest, Siddhant Chaturvedi has made a post from Rishikesh where is he is shooting for his next and the caption of his post read, "Apna Mann aur Moon dono clear!" Earlier, both Navya and Siddhant had liked each others posts and even commented on it.

Well, we wonder what is cooking and what's the 'moon' connect! Are they the new couple in tinsel town? Earlier, Navya Naveli Nanda's name was linked to Meezaan jaffrey. Many of their pictures had made their way to the internet. But in an interiew with Etimes, he had said, "Honestly, me and Navya are really close friends and I think because of me, her name has come up in a lot of places and that is unfair. It's her private life. I don't want to include any of her family. It's really unfair to be talking about someone else at this point of time."