is one of the star kids who has decided to stay away from films. The grand-daughter of is an entrepreneur and has started a platform for the empowerment of women. There have been rumors that Siddhant Chaturvedi and she are dating. It seems the couple have been going steady for more than a year or so. But actor Siddhant Chaturvedi had been tight-lipped about it all through. It is understandable given the lineage of Navya Naveli Nanda. Today, the two were seen returning from Goa to Mumbai. Both of them wore white keeping with the summers.

Take a look at Navya Naveli Nanda-Siddhant Chaturvedi airport video

Siddhant Chaturvedi is now busy with his career. The two often drops emojis or comments on each other's social media posts. In fact, Shweta Bachchan and Navya Naveli Nanda attended the fashion show where Siddhant Chaturvedi was the showstopper. Navya Naveli Nanda has got immense appreciation for her initiative for women empowerment and health issues. She also did a podcast with her mother and of late.

The grandkids of the Bachchan household are making news and how. It is said that Agastya Nanda and are a couple. He had even brought her along for the X'Mas lunch at home of . It seems Shweta Bachchan is very fond of Suhana Khan. The two bonded on the sets of The Archies. The young lady is the elder child of Sanjeev Nanda and Shweta Bachchan. She is slated to take over the Escorts Group from her father.

Siddhant Chaturvedi said he wished the rumors were true of him really dating someone. Maybe the two are just good friends. Navya Naveli Nanda, , Shanaya Kapoor and Suhana Khan are the hottest gang of friends from Bollywood. In fact, Jaya Bachchan created a stir when she said that she would be okay if Navya decided to have a child without getting married.