Navya Naveli Nanda and Siddhant Chaturvedi are rumoured to be dating each other. They have never confirmed the rumours but time and again, the rumours surface. Navya and Siddhant first grabbed headlines for their dating rumours when netizens noticed their captions and pictures from their official Instagram handle which hinted at them being together. And now, Navya Naveli has yet again sparked off rumours by giving a shout-out to Siddhant Chaturvedi on his upcoming new movie Kho Gaye Hum Kahan. Also Read - Sara Tendulkar to The Archies' Agastya Nanda: Educational qualifications of Bollywood star kids will leave you stunned

Navya Naveli Nanda gives a shout-out to rumoured Siddhant Chaturvedi for his film's OTT release

Navya Naveli Nanda has grabbed headlines in the entertainment news. The budding entrepreneur took to her social media handle and shared the poster of rumoured BF Siddhant Chaturvedi starrer new movie, Kho Gaye Hum Kahan. The movie also stars Ananya Panday and Adarsh Gourav. The poster features Ananya clicking a picture or shooting a video while they all seem excited to pose. Navya shared the same and wished luck to the debutante director Arjun Varain Singh and also wished the gang well. She dropped a red heart and then tagged Siddhant, Ananya and Gourav. Have a look at the snapshot of the same here: Also Read - Amitabh Bachchan's rare pics with Aaradhya, Agastya, Navya that prove he's the coolest grandfather

Also Read - Shweta Bachchan, Jaya Bachchan admit holding back tears as Navya Naveli Nanda makes her ramp walk debut in Paris

Trending Now

Watch this video of Kho Gaye Hum Kahan actress Ananya Panday here:

Navya Naveli and Siddhant Chaturvedi dating rumours

Navya and Siddhant have grabbed headlines for being snapped together at the airport while returning from their Goa trip together. Siddhant had covered his face with a mask but Navya hadn't and they looked very comfortable and chatty. Siddhant previously addressed the dating rumours with Navya Naveli Nanda. Before that, in a media interaction, while promoting his film Phone Bhoot, Siddhant was asked about one rumour about him that he wished was true. Siddhant had said that there were these dating rumours going wild which he wished were true. That was the only time that Siddhant ever addressed the dating rumours. BollywoodLife is also on WhatsApp, follow the channel now.

Talking about Kho Gaye Hum Kahan, the movie also features Ananya Pandya and Adarsh Gourav in the lead. The upcoming new movie is dropping on Netflix on 26th December 2023. On the work front, Siddhant also has Yudhra. For the same, Siddhant has been paired with Malavika Mohanan. Not much is known about that project.