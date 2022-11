Bollywood gossip town has been full of dating rumours of Siddhant Chaturvedi and Navya Naveli Nanda for a while now. The Phone Bhoot star has been linked to Amitabh Bachchan and Jaya Bachchan's granddaughter a lot lately. There have been various speculations about Navya Naveli Nanda and Siddhant being a couple but neither directly addressed the rumours. Siddhanth recently talked about it but without taking names. And now, Navya has raised eyebrows yet again. Well, she was spotted visiting Siddhant's house, as per reports.

Navya Naveli Nanda visits Siddhant Chaturvedi's house

It's difficult to understand how it all started but one thing is for sure, ever since the rumours of Navya Naveli Nanda and Siddhant Chaturvedi surfaced, they have been all over Entertainment News. Coming back to Navya visiting Siddhant's house, a report in Times Now said that Navya was seen visiting Siddhant recently. The pictures of the same were shared as well which are now going viral on social media.

Also Read: Koffee With Karan 7: Siddhant Chaturvedi dating Navya Naveli Nanda? Phone Bhoot actor finally spills the beans

Navya Naveli Nanda was seen in a white Kurta set. She looked simply beautiful with her hair loose. The portal claimed that Navya was seen walking on the pavement and possibly entering Siddhant Chaturvedi's building. Well, there is no confirmation about Navya visiting Siddhant, it seems.

Check out Navya's pics outside Siddhant's building here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Bollywood Buzz (@bollytellybuzz)

Siddhant REACTS to dating rumours with Navya

Siddhant was recently asked about one rumour about himself that isn't true. Siddhant said that the talk about him dating someone, he wished it was true. Well, there have been various instances when netizens believed that the Gully Boy and Gehraaiyaan star and Navya's Instagram posts. A couple of weeks ago during Diwali Night at Manish Malhotra's house, Siddhant and Navya were teased by the paparazzi.

Also Read: Phone Bhoot star Siddhant Chaturvedi FINALLY opens up on dating rumours with Navya Naveli Nanda; says, ‘I wish it…’

Meanwhile, Siddhant Chaturvedi was last seen in Phone Bhoot with Katrina Kaif and Ishaan Khatter.