Navya Naveli Nanda hides her face as she gets papped with rumoured boyfriend Siddhant Chaturvedi

Siddhant Chaturvedi managed to get attention for himself with his prolific performance in Gully Boy. He came across as the star of Zoya Akhtar's movie that also starred Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt. He has now comfortably made a place for himself in the industry. He was last seen in Gehraiyaan along with Ananya Panday, Deepika Padukone and others. Apart from his projects, he is also famous for his personal life. Rumours have it that something is brewing between him and Amitabh Bachchan's granddaughter Navya Naveli Nanda. A recent incident has added fuel to the rumours. Also Read - Shahid Kapoor TROLLS wife Mira Rajput over her selfie in the bathroom; leaves fans in splits

Navya and Siddhant were together?

If a report in Etimes is anything to go by, Siddhant Chaturvedi and were papped in the city together. Shweta Bachchan's daughter reportedly did not want to get clicked and hence she ducked her face and hid it with the pink cloth. Siddhant was visiting a producer in the city, and as his car pulled over near the office, paparazzi noticed someone sitting in the backseat of the car. But before the picture could be taken, she allegedly managed to hide her face. As soon as Siddhant returned from his meeting, he got into the car and quickly exited the venue. Also Read - Ranveer Singh buys a quadruplex for a WHOPPING amount; to become neighbour of THIS superstar [Read Deets]

The rumours of Siddhant Chaturvedi and Navya Naveli Nanda dating began after their random chat on social media. The two stars dropped comments on each other's latest pictures and that led everything thinking if cupid has struck between the two. The two stars have observed a complete silence over these rumours. They have neither accepted it nor denied it. Reports suggest that they were also seen together at 's 50th birthday bash. Also Read - Bigg Boss OTT season 2 skipped to make way for Salman Khan's Bigg Boss 16? Here's what we know

Advertisement

Siddhant's next projects

On the work front, Siddhant Chaturvedi next has Phone Bhoot that will also star and . The shooting for the same is said to be underway.