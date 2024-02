Navya Naveli Nanda has been conducting podcasts with grandmom Jaya Bachchan and mom, Shweta Bachchan Nanda. The podcast is very popular as they discuss various things right from their household stuff to women's issues and more. Navya's podcast is called What The Hell Navya. Fans have expressed their wish to see Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Abhishek Bachchan on the podcast after Agastya Nanda recently made an appearance on the show. Well, of late, there have been rumours about all not being well in the Bachchan parivaar. And amid all these rumours, Navya has now praised Aishwarya and Abhishek's daughter, Aaradhya Bachchan.

Navya Naveli praises Aaradhya Bachchan amid family feud rumours

In conversation with News18, the budding entrepreneur Navya Naveli Nanda was asked about an advice she would like to give her 12-year-old cousin, Aaradhya Bachchan, daughter of Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Abhishek Bachchan. Navya is not sure if she would give her any advice. Navya feels Aaradhya is far wiser than her age. Navya finds Aaradhya very intelligent. She also feels Aaradhya is more aware of things than she was when she was 12. Navya feels great to see the new generation being more aware of things, about society. Hence, she doesn't know if she would give any advice to her cousin. Also Read - Kartik Aaryan, Malaika Arora, Ananya Panday and more celebs grace Neha Dhupia's house party

Navya Naveli Nanda couldn't stop heaping praises on Aaradhya and called her wise. She added, "Just happy to have a younger sister in the house to share things with but I don’t think I can give her advice, she is very assured, confident, and pretty aware of what’s going on so I think that’s a very commendable thing." Also Read - Jaya Bachchan reveals what she finds 'red flag' in a relationship; 'Have you ever heard me...'

The alleged Bachchan family feud

There have been rumours about the Bachchans having a family feud. There were rumours about Abhishek and Aishwarya parting ways. Neither Aishwarya nor Abhishek have reacted to these rumours ever. The two of them are known for subtly putting down the rumours. Their appearance at Aaradhya’s school function was one such move. Abhishek and Aishwarya’s relationship has been under public scrutiny ever since there were rumours about them going separate ways.