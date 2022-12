There have been reports that Siddhant Chaturvedi and , daughter of Shweta Bachchan Nanda and granddaughter of , have been seeing each other for quite some time now. However, none of them have accepted their bond in public. But it seems like the cat is finally out of the bag as the rumoured lovebirds were spotted together at Amritpal Singh Bindra's 50th birthday bash. Also Read - Kriti Sanon-Prabhas to Sara Ali Khan-Shubman Gill: Rumoured Bollywood affairs that caught everyone's attention

The party was attended by many popular Bollywood celebrities such as , , , Tripti Dimri, , Shanaya Kapoor and more. Couples such as Sunny Kaushal and Sharvari Wagh, Sidharth Malhotra and were also seen leaving together.

Amid the star-studded event, Siddhant and Navya's appearance grabbed everyone's attention. Both Siddhant and Navya had arrived for the birthday bash separately but they chose to leave together in the same car after partying hard. It seems like the two have sparked a chemistry and trying to get to know each other.

Navya was seen leaving the party in Siddhant's car. The two were twinning in red outfits. As the paparazzi rushed to click their photographs together, Navya couldn't stop smiling looking at all the hullabaloo while sitting next to Siddhant inside the car. The duo did not try to hide their faces.

Last month, when Siddhant was asked about dating rumours with Navya, he had responded saying that he wished it was true. The two have been interacting with each other on social media and were also seen hanging out together at several parties, including Karan Johar's 50th birthday bash.