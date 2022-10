Navya Naveli Nanda is not in the movie industry but is Amitabh Bachchan's proud granddaughter. She is very popular on social media and is no less than a Bollywood actress. She has a close bond with Big B and had attended a telethon about health with Big B where experts spoke about women's health and how important it is to know about the same. In the event, Navya said that talking about periods at a public platform is a sign of progression. She also said that she grew up in a home where she felt eased having these conversations which are considered to be a taboo else. Also Read - Navya Naveli Nanda's HOT avatar leaves us gasping for breath as she parties with her friends - view pics

Amitabh also agreed with his granddaughter and said that menstruation is a sign of recreation and life. It is not something we should not be proud of or shy away. Navya also said in the NDTV event that talking and having an open conversation in front of many about menstruation shows that as a country there has been progression.

The young woman further added that it is great that not just the women but also men have joined the mission to make menstruation a destigmatized talk. She believes that change starts at home and women need to feel safe in their own skin before stepping out in the society and talking about menstruation.

Watch Navya Naveli Nanda's video:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by @ivmpodcasts

On the professional front, Navya has just done her debut podcast titled, "What the Hell Navya". In the 31-minute podcast her mom Shweta Bachchan Nanda, grandma and Navya spoke about varied topics. Apart from this she also has an online healthcare platform dedicated to women named Aara Health. The aim of her firm is to remove India's healthcare gap by making a virtual healthcare platform dedicated for women. She has also been the founder of Project Naveli. The young lady is doing pretty well in life.