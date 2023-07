Amitabh and Jaya Bachchan’s granddaughter Navya Naveli Nanda has taken the road less travelled. Away from the limelight, she has taken up entrepreneurship as her profession, contrary to her filmy background. Although it would be wrong to assume that business ventures can’t be her forte, especially since her parents Shweta and Nikhil Nanda are both established business tycoons. In an interaction with a media portal, Navya opened up about growing up in a household, devoid of any disparity between men and women, which inspired her to become a businesswoman. Also Read - Navya Naveli Nanda speaks about gender equality in the Bachchan family, says she handles finances while Agastya prepares tea for guests

Navya Naveli Nanda on gender roles

Navya Naveli Nanda revealed that she was “fortunate” to grow up in a household where equality played a major role in defying gender stereotypes. “I have fortunately grown up in a family where everyone has always been very equal to both genders. No one has ever really implied any gender role on one specific person. That definitely gave me a lot of clarity on what things should be like. I was grateful to grow up in an environment that didn’t enforce any gender roles onto me,” she said. Also Read - Siddhant Chaturvedi and Navya Naveli Nanda get papped together; rumoured couple enjoy a mid-week movie date [WATCH VIDEO]

Navya Naveli Nanda on entering Bollywood

Unlike her brother Agastya Nanda, who is ready for his debut in Zoya Akhtar’s The Archies, scheduled to release on Netflix soon, Navya Naveli Nanda had other plans. The 25-year-old added that from an early age, she was quite confident that she does not want to enter the Hindi film industry. Her passion rested in business, much like her parents. “Well, I also come from a business family too. So, I was very clear… I realised that this is what I wanted to do,” she admitted. Also Read - Navya Naveli Nanda and Siddhant Chaturvedi twin in white as they return from Goa amid dating rumours [Watch Video]

Trending Now

Navya Naveli Nanda’s business ventures

After her graduation in 2020, Navya Naveli Nanda launched her own healthcare platform, Aara Health, along with three of her friends, taking up the responsibilities of a full-fledged entrepreneur. Aara Health is a platform for women, where they are able to discuss various health issues openly. Apart from that, Navya is also the founder of Project Naveli, which serves to be a mission to bridge the gender gap in Indian society. Women will have access to opportunities and resources through the project, enabling their economic and social empowerment.