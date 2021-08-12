Navya Naveli Nanda says her nani Jaya Bachchan 'has always been very unapologetic, unfiltered, and has a spine'

, daughter of Shweta Bachchan Nanda and granddaughter of megastar , has proudly chosen a different path than what her family has been excelling in since past decades. She is the co-founder of the online platform Aara Health which is a digital healthcare platform for women. And if you ask Navya who is her inspiration, she will take her nani 's name because she is someone who she very closely relate to. Her nani is also her go-to person whom she can talk about anything and everything with. Also Read - Trending South News Today: Sonakshi Sinha to make her Tollywood debut opposite Chiranjeevi, Rashmika Mandanna's first interaction with Amitabh Bachchan and more

"My biggest source of inspiration would be my nani (Jaya Bachchan). I am very very close to her and go to her for almost anything whether it is work related advice or personal advice as well. She is someone who has managed to create her own identity, leave her own mark. One of the biggest things I respect about her is how she uses her voice for things she is passionate about. She has always been very unapologetic, to the point, unfiltered, and she has a spine," Navya told Her Circle. Also Read - Trending TV News Today: Amitabh Bachchan starts shooting for Kaun Banega Crorepati 13, Sidharth Shukla-Neha Sharma's Dil Ko Karaar Aaya hits 100M views and more

Navya said that her decision to become an entrepreneur has got her nani's approval adding that she is proud of the fact that she chose this field. Navya has also joined her father Nikhil Nanda in their family business, Escorts. Also Read - Kaun Banega Crorepati 13: Amitabh Bachchan begins shooting for the game show; says 'back on that chair from 2000...that's 21 years'

Earlier, in the video shared on Aara Health's Instagram, Navya had talked about facing mansplaining and being undermined as a woman in a male-dominated society.

Navya had been in the news for her rumoured relationship with Jaaved Jaaferi's son Meezaan, who made his Bollywood debut with the film Malaal.